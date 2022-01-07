"At this moment the World Cup is priority" - Jhulan Goswami dismisses talk about future

India women’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has made it clear that she has not made any future plans as the team’s focus is solely on the upcoming World Cup in New Zealand.

The 2022 World Cup, which begins in March, could be the last ICC event for Goswami (39) and skipper Mithali Raj (39).

Speaking to PTI after being named Legends League Cricket ambassador, Goswami shut down all talks about her future and said that her sole focus is on the World Cup right now. The veteran fast bowler said:

"Well, at this moment the World Cup is priority. We have to go and play good cricket. That is the most important thing. Last four years we have been preparing for this and unfortunately it was postponed. Now the focus is only on this. After World Cup we will see about anything else."

India will kick off their World Cup campaign by facing Pakistan on March 6. Asked about the big clash, Goswami replied that every match will be equally important for the team. She commented:

"We are not thinking about any individual team since it is a World Cup. We have to do well in matches and prepare for all teams.”

However, the legendary cricketer did admit that they are a bit nervous over the traveling bit since COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. Goswami conceded:

“Now (COVID-19) cases are rising again worldwide. We are bit scared in traveling too. When we reach New Zealand, we can't make any excuses. We will be judged only on our performance."

The World Cup was supposed to be held in 2021 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threw the cricketing calendar out of gear.

“We will get time to fix our errors” - Jhulan Goswami on ODI series in New Zealand before World Cup

Before the World Cup, the Indian women’s team will play five ODIs in New Zealand, starting from February 11. The BCCI on Thursday announced the squad for the World Cup as well as the New Zealand series. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey are the notable absentees from the team.

Speaking about the ODI series in New Zealand, Goswami admitted that it will be good preparation for the team ahead of World Cup 2022. The lanky pacer explained:

"We are getting to play New Zealand before the World Cup which is great preparation. It will help us get used to the conditions and weather. It is very windy there and we as cricketers need some time to adjust to the conditions. We, as bowlers, find it tough to bowl against the wind initially.”

Goswami added:

"Those five games will allow us to get familiar with the pitches and the weather. All matches are going to be important. We have a squad of 18, if we want to rotate our players before the World Cup (that can be done in the ODI series). We have not played a lot of international cricket, of late. So we will get time to fix our errors before the big tournament."

The 18-member India women’s squad (including three reserve players) is likely to leave for New Zealand on January 24.

