“Attack is the best form of defence” – Dilip Doshi backs Rishabh Pant the batsman

Former India cricketer Dilip Doshi lent his support to Rishabh Pant's batting ability, with the former asking critics to accept the youngster's aggressive style. Doshi explained that Rishabh Pant’s attacking instincts come naturally to him, and that very talent should not be curbed at any cost.

Rishabh Pant started the Test series under immense pressure, coming to Australia after an indifferent IPL. Replacing Wriddhiman Saha in Melbourne, the batsman went from strength to strength, finishing as India’s top scorer with 274 runs in 3 games.

Dilip Doshi spoke to Indranil Basu on SK Live, praising Rishabh Pant’s mercurial displays in Australia.

“Sometimes attack is the best form of defence. That is what Rishabh knows that best. He has proved that time and again. One doesn’t tell need to tell him how to bat.”

Rishabh Pant first played a match-saving knock in Sydney. He attacked the Australian bowlers on his way to a brilliant 97, before Ashwin and Vihari’s defiance saw India draw the game. He then showed great composure as India recorded the highest-ever successful chase at the Gabba. Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 89 in that match to guide India to a famous victory.

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant got his runs in the same attacking way for which he has attracted criticism in recent times. Referring to the same, Dilip Doshi admitted the youngster should be given the freedom to trust his instincts.

“Rishabh is an outstanding and explosive talent. He has to bat the way he can. He can not be told to block every ball. If he wants to block every ball, it must come from his own instincts. You can’t tell him in the pavilion that go and block out the over.”

Dilip Doshi feels Rishabh Pant needs to improve as keeper

Rishabh Pant is still behind Wriddhiman Saha in wicket-keeping ability

Although Dilip Doshi was effusive in his praise for Rishabh Pant the batsman, he admitted that the youngster's wicket-keeping skills aren’t up to the mark.

The 23-year-old’s glovework was called into question multiple times this series, as he struggled to hold onto catches behind the stumps. The same point was made by Dilip Doshi, as he pointed out how wicket-keeping could play an important role in the upcoming matches against England.

“If I were Rishabh, I would make sure my wicket-keeping improves. Definitely while standing up to the spinners. That is where the real test lies. In the coming Test series against England, the wicket-keeper position could be vital because we are likely to play with two spinners, at times we may even play with three.”

Asked about the possibility of playing Rishabh Pant as a specialist batsman and Wriddhiman Saha as a wicket-keeper, Dilip Doshi admitted the ploy could be considered by India.

“I’m old school as far as wicket keeping is concerned. I feel the best wicketkeeper in the country should play. And in this case, it’s Wriddhiman Saha. He is not a mean bat himself he has got a couple of Test hundreds. So you have a handy batsman.”

Despite playing 16 Tests for India, Rishabh Pant has played just 2 at home. With Virat Kohli’s return and the possibility of playing 3 spinners, it is unclear how India would line up against England. But if Rishabh Pant gets picked as a keeper, he will have no option but to prove his credentials as a gloveman on turning Indian wickets.