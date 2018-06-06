"Attitude is everything," says Indian U-19 World Cup winner Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was a part of the Indian squad that won the recent U19 World Cup.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Arshdeep Singh talks about his cricketing career. Arshdeep Singh is a 20-year-old bowler who was a part of Indian squad in the 2018 U-19 World Cup. He came into limelight after his emphatic performance for India Red. Furthermore, he also bagged 19 wickets in just 5 matches in the DP Azad Trophy.

How does it feel to be a part of the winning team of the U-19 World Cup?

Arshdeep: First of all, it's an honor to be a part of the Under-19 Indian Cricket Team. While being in the 15 member squad, it really gives you goosebumps when you are standing for national anthem wearing that bleed blue dress. All the players and support staff worked really hard and as always hard work paid off. It is like a dream come true when you feel that trophy in your hands and you are being recognized as a World Champion.

How have players like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill boosted up the entire camp?

Arshdeep: The kind of confidence and positive energy they bring into the squad is of different level. I must say we always sat comfortably when we had either of them batting in. It was a pleasure sharing the dressing room with such personalities.

Rahul Dravid has been a legendary cricketer for the Indian team? How has his presence created a healthy atmosphere in the team?

Arshdeep: Well I can't describe the role of Rahul Sir. The way in which he goes through the preparations, team meetings, and fun activities is absolutely phenomenal. Everything is so clear under him. There's always a positive approach to every aspect. He always told us throughout the tournament, 'If we play at our standards, no matter the opposition, we will win comfortably' and that happened too.

What prompted you to choose cricket as your career? Who has been the person who has supported you during your ups and downs?

Arshdeep: I used to watch cricket a lot. My dad used to play cricket in his times. He also used to bowl quick. However, he couldn't continue because of family constraints. My parents have always supported me throughout. What I am now is all because of my parents and I'm blessed. Thanks to god always.

Would you like to call your performance for the India Red as the turning point of your life?

Arshdeep: The spell against India Green has been one of my best spells to date. 5/19 I remember it was. It helped me a lot as all the star players were playing the tournament. So it was a tough competition. It always feels great when you perform well and your team is on the winning side. India Red stint really helped me grow as a bowler and improved my bowling skills.

You bagged 19 wickets in just 5 matches at the DP Azad Trophy. How would you like to analyze this performance of yours?

Arshdeep: It was a dream journey for me. It was like the ball was in full control of mine when I bagged 19 wickets in 5 matches comprising of 2 fifers and a 4-wicket haul. I was getting the yorkers on target and was getting rewarded for it. That journey helped me in believing that I can pick up wickets anytime if I am giving my 100%.

There are various cricketers who wish to represent the nation. What piece of advice would you like to give to them?

Arshdeep: Most important thing is to keep continuing. I know it's really difficult to wait for 2-3 years or maybe more or less. I've been through this also. Every player goes through this patch. The main thing is to keep working hard irrespective of the result. I would say that always back yourselves and believe that you can achieve anything in your life. At last, I would say that attitude is everything in one's life. So, always be positive and things will fall in place for sure.