AU-W vs EN-W prediction: Who will win the 1st ODI?

Australia Women and England Women are set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series in the Women's Ashes on Thursday, February 3. Manuka Oval in Canberra will host the encounter.

England, led by Heather Knight, are yet to register a victory in their ongoing campaign in the Women's Ashes. They started with a heavy nine-wicket loss in the opening T20I on January 20 at the Adelaide Oval. They lost the series 0-1 after the remaining two games in the series were washed out due to rain.

The visitors somehow managed to snatch a draw in the one-off Test at Manuka Oval in Canberra. In the final day's play, England lost nine wickets in their run-chase, but Kate Cross played out 12 crucial balls under pressure to deny Meg Lanning's Australia a win.

Nevertheless, skipper Knight was named the Player of the Match as she scored an unbeaten 168 in the first innings followed by a handy 48-run knock in the second. The upcoming ODI series is expected to be a different ballgame altogether.

It's pertinent to note that England haven't beaten the Aussies in the 50-over format since October 2017. But the team is in decent form as they won eight out of their 11 ODIs in 2011, including a 4-1 series win over New Zealand back in September.

Australia, on the other hand, were on a 26-match winning streak in the 50-over format from March 2018 to September 21. Their run came to an end after they were beaten by India in a two-wicket loss in the third game of the three-match series back in September.

Rachael Haynes, who was injured during the series, is set to make her ODI comeback. With Beth Mooney in the mix as well, the team management may find it tough to choose Alyssa Healy's opening partner. Lanning and Ashleigh Gardener lend solidity to their batting.

Jess Jonassen and Alana King, who made her T20I debut last month, will handle the spin department. Tayla Vlaeminck has, meanwhile, been ruled out due to injury.

Overall, Australia have won 52 out of their 78 matches against England with three games not producing any result. But at home, England have defeated them in 16 out of 37 games. The Aussies will go into the first ODI as firm favorites purely based on their current form.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the match.

