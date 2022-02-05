AU-W vs EN-W prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

Australia Women and England Women are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series in the Women's Ashes on Sunday, February 6. Junction Oval in Melbourne will host the encounter.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, started their campaign in the three-match ODI series on a resounding note. On Thursday, February 3, they defeated England by 27 runs at the Manuka Oval in Canberra to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After being put in to bat first, the Aussies huffed and puffed to 205 for nine in 50 overs.

Beth Mooney, batting in the middle order, showed her class as she scored 73 runs off 91 balls with the help of eight fours and one six. But the other batters failed to lend her enough support.

Alyssa Healy and skipper Lanning scored 27 and 28 runs respectively, but failed to convert their starts. Rachael Haynes, on her ODI comeback, couldn't cross the single digit mark. Ellyse Perry also fetched a golden duck after Sophie Ecclestone got rid of her.

Mooney and Tahlia McGrath put on a 58-run stand after Australia lost four wickets in quick succession. Mooney and Alana King also added 52 runs for the eighth wicket.

Katherine Brunt and Kate Cross were the pick of the England bowlers with three wickets apiece.

The visitors, led by Heather Knight, could never get going in their run chase. Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont and skipper Knight perished in double quick time.

Natalie Sciver looked good for her 45-run knock before Darcie Brown accounted for her wicket.

Danielle Wyatt and Brunt scored 20 and 39 respectively, but their efforts went in vain. Brunt went on to stay unbeaten, but the lower order batters couldn't stay with her in the middle.

Brown was the standout Australian bowler with four wickets for 34 runs. Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen and McGrath picked up two wickets apiece for the home team.

Will England Women (EN-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

Australia v England - ODI Ashes Series: Game 1

Australia well and truly have the upper hand going into the second ODI of the series. Having lost only one ODI in the last four years, Lanning's women have shown no signs of stopping.

It will need a herculean task from England to draw level in the series. Australia will go into the game as the favorites.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Australia Women to win the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will England Women beat Australia Women? Yes No 0 votes so far