AU-W vs EN-W prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

Australia Women and England Women are set to lock horns in the third game of the three-match ODI series in the Women's Ashes on Tuesday, February 8. Junction Oval in Melbourne will host the encounter.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, have been stupendous in the ongoing ODI series, having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. After their 27-run win in the series opener, the home team won their second game at Junction Oval by five wickets.

After being put in to bat first, England were bowled out for 129 in 45.2 overs. Lauren Winfield Hill scored 24 runs while opening the batting before Alana King trapped her plumb in front. Tammy Beaumont and Natalie Sciver failed to get into double digits.

Skipper Heather Knight and Amy Jones also got starts before getting out. Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt and Charlotte Dean perished in double quick time as well. In the end it was Sophie Ecclestone's unbeaten 65-ball 32 that took England past the 100-run mark.

Elysse Perry and Tahlia McGrath were the standout performers with the ball, having picked up three wickets. Jess Jonassen also accounted for two wickets in nine overs. Fast bowler Megan Schutt didn't get a wicket though.

Australia had a few jitters in the early part of their run-chase. Anya Shrubsole struck first blood after she got rid of the dangerous Rachael Haynes. Thereafter, Kate Cross castled Lanning, who failed to open her account. Alyssa Healy also got out after scoring 22.

With Australia in a slight spot of bother, Perry and McGrath came to their rescue. The duo were exceptional with the ball and they did well with the bat as well. Perry and McGrath put on 36 runs for the fourth wicket and took Australia closer to victory.

Perry top-scored for the hosts, having scored 40 runs off 64 balls with five fours and one six. She also won the Player of the Match award for her all-round show. Ashleigh Gardener also scored 31 runs. Kate Cross picked up two wickets for England.

Will England Women (EN-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

Australia v England - ODI Ashes Series: Game 2

Australia have dominated England in the white-ball series without much of a doubt. England have looked good in patches, but haven't been able to show enough consistency. Australia are firm favorites to win the next game of the series and complete a whitewash.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the match.

