AU-W vs EN-W prediction: Who will win the One off Test?

Australia Women and England Women are set to lock horns in the one-off Test of the Women's Ashes, starting Thursday, January 27 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The Aussies, captained by Meg Lanning, won the T20I series 1-0 after their last two matches at the Adelaide Oval got washed away due to rain. The hosts, meanwhile, have suffered a blow after fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck was ruled out due to a stress fracture in her right foot.

Vlaeminck played the first T20I against Heather Knight's England, but then complained of soreness in her right foot. The speedster has also been ruled out of the Women's World Cup.

Pacer Stella Campbell has been called up as a replacement for the Test match.

50 Test matches have taken place between the two nations since 1934 out of which Australia have won 12 matches while England have won nine. 29 games have ended in draws.

In Australia, England have won six out of 24 games with 13 matches ending in draws.

Earlier, England named a 17-member squad for the Ashes due to possible absentees after COVID-19 related issues. The visitors have included newcomers Maia Bouchier and Charlotte Dean, who both made their debuts against New Zealand back in September.

Tash Farrant, who impressed one and all while playing for the Oval Invincibles in the Women's Hundred, was also called up to the senior squad. Back in 2019, Australia retained the Ashes in the multi-format series after the one-off Test ended in a draw.

Knight, the English skipper, said that her team needs to fire on all cylinders and "meet fire with fire". Knight was clear cut in saying that the visiting team needed to be "bold" and have to play "out of our skin" to face the Aussies in the latter's backyard.

Will England Women (EN-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

Australia Women's Ashes Squad Training Session

Two games in the T20I series couldn't take place due to rain and it won't be a surprise if the heavens open up during the one-off Test as well.

There is a heavy forecast of rain on Saturday and Sunday, the third and fourth day of the game. With two probable full days of play in the red-ball match, enforcing a result may be a tough task.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: The match will end in a draw.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will England Women beat Australia Women? Yes No 3 votes so far