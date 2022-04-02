AU-W vs EN-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

England (EN-W) will square off against Australia (AU-W) in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The contest will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, have been on an absolute rampage in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. Having won all seven of their matches, they finished on top of the points table. Their net run rate of 1.283 is also the best among all the participating teams in the tournament.

On Wednesday, March 30, the Aussies bwat the West Indies by 157 runs in a rain-curtailed game at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. After asked to bat first, Australia racked up a massive score of 305-3. Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy put on 216 runs for the opening wicket.

Healy went on to score 129 runs off 107 deliveries, with the help of 17 fours and one six. The right-hander also went on to win the 'Player of the Match' award. Haynes, meanwhile. continued her decent run of form, scorint 85 runs before Chinelle Henry dismissed her.

Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 31-ball 43 then took the Aussies past the 300-run mark. West Indies struggled in their run chase throughout and were eventually bowled out for 148 in 37 overs.

Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews scored 34 runs apiece. Captain Taylor scored 48 runs with four fours, but her knock was never going to be enough for the West Indies to secure a win.

England, captained by Heather Knight, meanwhile, are in decent form as well. After losing their first three games of the mega event, they have made a rousing comeback with five victories on the trot.

Danielle Wyatt scored his maiden ODI ton, helping England reach almost 300 in the semifinal. Thereafter, Sophie Ecclestone picked up a six-wicket haul and guided her team to a comprehensive triumph.

Will England Women (EN-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

Australia Training Session

England gave Australia a run for their money in the league stage after Nat Sciver scored a century. However, no team has been able to find a way to beat the Aussies thus far. England are strong opponents, but Australia will go into the match as the favourites.

Prediction: Australia Women to win.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will England Women beat Australia Women? Yes No 4 votes so far