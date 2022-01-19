AU-W vs EN-W: Who will win the 1st T20I?

The much-awaited Women’s Ashes series kicks off on January 20. The multi-format series starts with a T20I series, with the first game to be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Australian Women are the current holders of the urn and will be eager to retain it at the end of the series.

Australia Women will be led by Meg Lanning. Experienced players Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen will play a vital role in the series. They have suffered a major blow ahead of the series, with Beth Mooney being injured during the training session and will miss out on a few matches. The onus will be on Alyssa Healy to get them off to a flying start.

Megan Schutt is back in the side after missing out on the India series and she will be looking forward to contributing to the team’s success. The Aussies have got a good squad and will certainly be full of confidence after their recent series win over India.

England Women, on the other hand, have failed to regain the Ashes at home and will be touring Down Under in hopes of regaining the urn. Heather Knight will continue to lead the side and she will be hoping her teammates stand up in crunch situations.

Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver and Tammy Beaumont form a formidable batting lineup. Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole will lead the pace bowling attack, with Sophie Ecclestone taking up spin duties.

Can the England Women (ENG-W) beat the Australia Women (AUS-W)?

Australian Women start the Ashes as favorites. They have been sensational in the last few Ashes series and will certainly be hopeful of retaining the urn.

England Women have promising players on their side and if they fire in unison, they can certainly beat the Aussies at home.

The home conditions will favor the Southern Stars and will certainly challenge Knight’s side. They have to adapt to the conditions quickly and play to their potential in the first game of the Ashes.

The hosts look a well-settled unit and will be eager to start the Ashes on a winning note.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Australia Women to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Alyssa Healy score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far