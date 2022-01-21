AU-W vs EN-W: Who Will win the 2nd T20I?

The second T20I of the Women's Ashes will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Australia Women lead the current T20I series by a 1-0 margin and will be hoping to seal the T20I series.

It was a high-scoring affair at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Australian skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as the English openers got off to a flying start.

Danielle Wyatt led the charge with the bat as she scored a brilliant 70 off 54 balls. She was well-supported by Tammy Beaumont (30) and Natalie Sciver (32). Tahlia McGrath starred with the ball for the hosts, picking up three wickets in her four overs.

The Southern Stars lost Alyssa Healy early in the innings but Meg Lanning and McGrath responded well. They put up a solid unbeaten partnership of 128 and chased down the total in 17 overs. Lanning and McGrath remained unbeaten on 64 and 91, respectively, as they won the game by nine wickets. The English bowlers failed to pick up wickets as they suffered a heavy loss.

Can the England Women (EN-W) beat the Australia Women (AU-W)?

The Southern Stars were fantastic in the first T20I. The bowlers struggled throughout their innings to keep a check on the scoring rate. However, their batting unit stepped up as they chased down a mighty total with ease. The bowlers from both sides performed poorly in the first game and have to be at their best in the upcoming fixture.

The home conditions will favor Australia Women and they will continue to be favorites in the T20I series. The English Women need to fire in unison to challenge the Southern Stars on Saturday.

The Australian Women have a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they seal the three-match T20I series with a win on Saturday.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this contest

