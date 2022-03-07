AU-W vs PK-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

Australia (AU-W) and Pakistan (PK-W) will lock horns in the sixth match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, March 8, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, have made a tremendous start to their World Cup campaign. They beat Heather Knight’s England by 12 runs on Saturday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

After being put in to bat first, the Aussies notched up 310-3. Opening batter Rachael Haynes was the star of the show, scoring a 131-ball 130 with 14 fours and one six. She was also involved in a 196-run stand with her captain Lanning. Earlier, Alyssa Healy had taken the team off to a flier, with a crucial 35-ball knock of 28.

Lanning looked at her very best, scoring 86 runs with seven fours and a six. Cameos from Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry took Australia past the 300-run mark. While defending, the Aussies stuttered a wee bit, as Natalie Sciver kept them on tenterhooks.

Sciver stayed unbeaten on 109 off 85 deliveries with 13 fours, but her effort eventually went in vain. Tammy Beaumont scored 74 before Alana King dismissed her. King was the pick of the Australian bowlers with three wickets. Jess Jonassen and Tahlia McGrath got two wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, started their campaign with a heavy 107-run loss against Mithali Raj’s India. The Women in Green had the upper hand, reducing India to 114-6 in the 34th over.

However, Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana (53*)’s 122-run stand brought India back into the contest, setting Pakistan a target of 245. Pakistan huffed and puffed in their run chase, and were eventually bowled out for 137 in 43 overs.

Sidra Ameen top-scored with 30, but didn’t receive much support from the others. Rajeshwari Gayakwad got four wickets to break the backbone of Pakistan's batting.

Will Pakistan Women (PK-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

West Indies vs Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan have lost all 12 ODIs against Australia thus far, including four meetings in the World Cup. On current form, Meg Lanning and co. are the firm favourites to win.

Prediction: Australia Women to win.

