Australia vs India 2018: 5 best individual performances from the Test series

Kishore V Nath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    07 Jan 2019, 14:20 IST

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 5
Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 5

It was touted to be the best ever chance for India to win their first Test series Down Under after the turmoil in Australian cricket in 2018 that started at Newlands in March with the “sandpaper” incident.

Plenty of off-field administrators were shown the door after the whole nation were shell-shocked at how things unfolded in the Rainbow Nation. However, the biggest blow for Australian cricket was the ban on arguably their two best batsmen in former captain and his deputy Steven Smith and vice-captain David Warner respectively.

It was always going to be an uphill task for Australia against the No 1 Test side in the world albeit in their own backyard. There was a new captain in Tim Paine and former Australian batsman Justin Langer was appointed the coach after Darren Lehman decided to step down after the South Africa series.

Having said that, both Australia and India had very good bowling attacks at their disposal and hence there was a general feeling that the team which bats well had the better opportunity to win the series.

It was here that India clearly possessed better quality and Australia’s inexperience because of the non-availability of star batsmen was exposed big time.

The one thing that’s evident from the series was, no matter how good your bowling attack is, runs on the board goes a long way in winning Test matches and more importantly the series.

India had more or less the same bowling attack in South Africa and England earlier this year but failed to cross the line because of the lack of runs except for Virat Kohli, who was sublime even in bowling friendly conditions.

After the SCG Test was interrupted by rain, India managed to win the series by a 2-1 margin and as you would expect, there were some fantastic individual performances from either sides and here is a look at the top 5.

Kishore V Nath
ANALYST
Love to talk, write and speak about the beautiful game called cricket
