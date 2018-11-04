×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

AUS v SA 2018: 3 AUS & SA players to look out for ahead of 2019 World Cup

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    04 Nov 2018, 19:50 IST

Australia v South Africa - 1st ODI
Australia v South Africa - 1st ODI

The Aussies are currently facing South Africa in three One-Day Internationals and later will face them in one Twenty20 International. The first One-Day International was be a day match which South Africa won with ease. The latter two will be day/night matches beginning at 1:50 P.M (Local Time). 

The first ODI was held at the Perth Stadium, which is also used as a ground for Australian rules football. The second match will be at the acclaimed Adelaide Oval, while the third and final ODI will be hosted at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Tasmania. The only T20I match will be held at the Carrara (or Metricon) Stadium on the Gold Coast of Queensland.

After the infamous sand-paper incident during the Test series earlier in the year, Australia & South Africa are geared up to revive their lost rivalry. In the 7-month period before the first ODI, we had seen several bans and resignations which shook the whole Australian cricket fraternity. Even their recent ODI form is also looking awful as they have now lost 20 out of 26 ODIs since 2017. In this time of crisis, under new skipper, Aaron Finch, the new-look Aussie ODI side will look to get back the lost trust & faith in their own backyard and win the remaining two matches. This series is very important for Aussies, as it will give them an idea about their squad for the 2019 World Cup in England.

On the other hand, the Proteas are without the services of senior players Hashim Amla and JP Duminy due to injuries. But this tour will provide them an opportunity to test their revamped ODI side ahead of next year's World Cup. Aiden Markram opened with Reeza Hendricks in the first ODI, who will hope to continue his Sri Lanka tour form in the middle order. Dale Steyn was back in blistering form in the first ODI and will hope to be included in South Africa's World Cup plans after several career-threatening injuries.

Let's have a look at 3 exciting players from both the teams for whom this series is crucial to cement their positions in ODI's ahead of next year's World Cup in England.

Australia

#3 Nathan Coulter-Nile

Innings - 22 | Wickets - 38 | BBF - 4/48

* Nathan Coulter-Nile is raring to go after injury rehab
* Nathan Coulter-Nile is raring to go after injury rehab

Nathan Coulter-Nile had made his ODI debut in 2013. But till now played only 22 ODIs in his 5-year ODI career. Repetitive injuries and heavy competition for pacers always kept him out of many Australian ODI squads. Finally, he's injury free and will target one pacers slot in Australia's World Cup squad. In 22 innings he has taken 38 wickets with best figures of 4/48 vs SA at WACA in 2014.

#2 D Arcy Short

In D'Arcy Short, BBL 2017 gave another T20 superstar to franchise cricket. He also had a decent start to his T20I career. In the 3 ODI's he played against England, Short had 83 runs at an average of 41.50 with 47* as highest. Recently, scored a sensational 257 in JLT ODI Cup. He is one of the exciting players for Australian team management ahead of long home summer and World Cup.

* D Arcy Short scored 257 in JLT ODI Cup
* D Arcy Short scored 257 in JLT ODI Cup

#1 Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is a perfect ingredient for T20 franchises with his big hitting skills. But in the 50-over format, he isn't as successful as he is in T20 format. Career threatening injuries kept him away from Aussies ODI plans.

So, he decided to withdraw from Caribbean Premier League to participate in JLT Domestic ODI Cup to concentrate on his ODI career. He amassed two tons and was leading run-scorer in that competition and selected for SA series. With form behind him, Lynn will start his hunt for World Cup spot.

--> His first ODI was against Pakistan on 13 Jan, 2017. He scored 16 runs in that match.

In the first ODI against SA, he scored 15.

Chris Lynn is in fine form & hit 2 tons in JLT ODI Cup
Chris Lynn is in fine form & hit 2 tons in JLT ODI Cup
1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs South Africa 2018 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Chris Lynn Aiden Markram
Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
Australia vs South Africa 2018: Stats, Schedule, Squads &...
RELATED STORY
SA announce ODI squad for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa: Twitter erupts as Australia...
RELATED STORY
VIDEO: George Bailey's weird batting stance against South...
RELATED STORY
Lowest T20I totals by the top 10 teams
RELATED STORY
5 Captains from the 2015 World Cup who will miss the 2019...
RELATED STORY
Lance Klusener: South Africa's explosive power hitter who...
RELATED STORY
Rating the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 jerseys
RELATED STORY
17th June 1999: When the greatest ODI was played between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
| Wed, 31 Oct
RSA 173/10 (42.0 ov)
PXI 174/6 (36.3 ov)
Prime Minister's XI win by 4 wickets
RSA VS PXI live score
1st ODI | Today
AUS 152/10 (38.1 ov)
RSA 153/4 (29.2 ov)
South Africa win by 6 wickets
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 09 Nov, 03:20 AM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 11 Nov, 02:50 AM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
| Wed, 14 Nov, 04:00 AM
Cricket Australia XI
South Africa
CAXI VS RSA preview
Only T20I | Sat, 17 Nov, 08:20 AM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us