Australia vs South Africa 2018: Stats, Schedule, Squads & Broadcast Details

Faf du Plessis and Aaron Finch

After the infamous sand-paper incident during the Test series earlier in the year, Australia & South Africa are geared up to revive their lost rivalry. In this 7-month period, we had seen several bans and resignations which shook the whole Australian cricket fraternity. Even their recent ODI form is also looking awful as they have lost 19 out of 25 ODIs since 2017. In this time of crisis, under new skipper Aaron Finch, new- look Aussie ODI side will look to get back the lost trust & faith in their own backyard.

This series is very important for Aussies, as it will dictate terms on how their home fans will collaborate in their long home run. It will also give them a chance to build their World Cup squad. Chris Lynn, with his scintillating form in JLT domestic ODI Cup, is back to the 50-over format and will be an exciting prospect for the team management along with D'Arcy Short.

On the other hand, Proteas have lost the services of senior players Hashim Amla and JP Duminy due to injuries. But this tour will provide them an opportunity to test their revamped ODI side. Aiden Markram will open with Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks will hope to continue his Sri Lanka tour form in the middle order. Dale Steyn is back in South Africa's World Cup plans after several career-threatening injuries.

Stats

ODIs

Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played - 96 || Aus won - 47 || SA won - 45 || Tie - 3 || No Result - 1

Bilateral Series Results : Aus - 4 | SA - 5 | Draw - 2

872 - These two teams still hold the record for most aggregate runs scored in an ODI.

69 - Lowest total in ODIs between these two sides, by South Africa in 1993 at Sydney.

3 - Faf du Plessis, Herschelle Gibbs and David Warner hold the record for most centuries by a player.

386 - David Warner's tally in Australia's 5-0 loss in 2016. This is the most for any batsman in a single series between these two sides.

178 - Quinton de Kock's 178 off just 113 balls at Centurion in 2016 is the highest individual score.

Leading Run Scores - Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis with 1879 and 1639 runs in 48 and 47 innings respectively.

222 - M Bevan & S Waugh's fourth wicket partnership at Melbourne in 2000 is the highest one for any wicket.

Leading Wicket Takers - Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath with 60 and 58 wickets in 44 and 41 innings respectively.

For South Africa, Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald took 55 and 45 wickets in 42 and 30 innings.

17 - Craig Mathews took 17 wickets in 7 matches in 1993/94 Series. This is the most in a single series.

Makhaya Ntini in 9.3 overs took 6 wickets for just 22 runs at Cape Town in 2006. This is the best bowling figures in ODIs between Australia and South Africa.

T20Is

Head-To-Head Record

T20Is Played - 17 || Australia won - 11 || South Africa won - 6 || Tie - 0 || No Result - 0

Series Results (including one-off matches): Australia - 5 | South Africa - 2 | Draw - 1

209 / 3 - Highest Total by Australia at Brisbane in 2006

101 / 7 - Lowest total by South Africa at Melbourne in 2014

Schedule

1st ODI - Sunday, 4th November at Perth Stadium at 11:20 AM Local Time, 8:50 AM IST

2nd ODI - Friday, 9th November at Adelaide Oval at 1:50 PM Local Time, 8:50 AM IST

3rd ODI - Sunday, 11th November at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 1:50 PM Local Time, 8:20 AM IST

Only T20I - Saturday, 17th November at Carrara Oval, Queensland at 6:20 PM Local Time, 1:50 PM IST

Squads

Australia ODI Squad - Aaron Finch (c), Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk) (vc)

South Africa ODI Squad - Faf du Plessis (c), Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wk), Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Reeza Hendricks

South Africa T20I Squad - Faf du Plessis (c), Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wk), Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Reeza Hendricks

Broadcast Details

India & Subcontinent - Sony Six, Sony Six HD || UK - Sky Sports Cricket

Australia - Fox Sports || South Africa - SuperSport || Malaysia - Astro Cricket HD

Canada - ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network) || USA - Willow TV

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Countries - OSN Sports Cricket HD

Live Streaming - SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online, Mobdro