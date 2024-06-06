AUS vs OMN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 6, 2024

On Thursday, June 6, Australia and Oman will clash in a Group B match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Mitchell Marsh will lead the Australian side with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Travis Head. They won the T20I series against New Zealand 3-0. They also secured a victory in their warm-up match against Namibia but lost to West Indies.

Oman started their tournament with a Super Over loss to Namibia, showing remarkable resilience to push the game to the limit. Defending a target of 110, Oman restricted Namibia to 109, thanks to an impressive 3/17 spell by Mehran Khan, leading to a tie before the Super Over.

Trending

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your AUS vs OMN Dream11 teams.

#3 Mehran Khan (OMN) - 7.0 credits

Namibia v Oman - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Mehran Khan has been in fantastic form in this format, chipping in 15 wickets in the last 10 T20Is. He picked up a three-wicket haul in the last encounter against Nambia, conceding just 20 runs in his three-over spell.

Mehran will be looking forward to maintaining his form and proving to be lethal in the upcoming AUS vs OMN match.

#2 Khalid Kail (OMN) - 7.0 credits

Namibia v Oman - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Khalid Kail is a middle-order batter of Oman who has the potential to score crucial runs in a pressure situation. He scored 34 runs from 39 deliveries in the previous game against Nambia, comprising one four and one six.

Khalid has scored 262 runs in the last 14 T20Is at a decent average of 32.75. Thus, he will be a fine differential pick in your AUS vs OMN Dream11 teams.

#1 Marcus Stoinis (AUS) - 7.5 credits

Australia v Pakistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Marcus Stoinis had an impressive season in IPL 2024, amassing 388 runs in 14 matches, which included one century and two half-centuries. Additionally, he took four wickets in seven innings.

With his knack for taking crucial wickets on slower pitches, Stoinis would be an excellent differential pick for your AUS vs OMN Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback