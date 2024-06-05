AUS vs OMN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Oman 2024 T20 World Cup match

ODI and Test world champions Australia will take on Oman in match number 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, June 5. The Group B match will begin at 6:00 AM IST and 8:30 PM local time.

The Aussies had a terrific 2023, winning the World Test Championship (WTC) as well as the ODI World Cup, defeating India in the finals of the both the ICC events. They failed to capture the T20 World Cup held at home in 2022. But now, they have a great opportunity to be world champions across all formats by winning the ongoing edition being held in the West Indies and the United States.

Oman began their 2024 T20 World Cup with a thrilling tie against Namibia in Barbados. They, however, ended up on the losing side as Namibia won the Super Over. Batting first, Oman managed only 109 on the board. However, Mehran Khan (3-7) bowled an exceptional spell as Namibia were held to 109-6.

Australia vs Oman head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia and Oman have never clashed in any international match in white ball cricket till date. The Aussies will, undoubtedly, have the upper hand in the contest.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Australia: N/A

Matches won by Oman: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

AUS vs OMN head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Oman put up a tough fight against Namibia in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Can they challenge Australia in their first ever international match against the ODI and Test world champions?

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Australia: N/A

Matches won by Oman: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

What is Oman's record in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

Having made their debut in the 2016 edition, Oman have played seven matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup so far. They have won two matches and lost three. One game finished in a tie (which they lost in the Super Over), while one other game produced no result.

Oman's two wins in the T20 World Cup have come against Ireland and Papua New Guinea. Oman beat Ireland by two wickets in Dharamsala in the 2016 edition. Chasing a target of 155, they got home courtesy of a 17-ball 32 by Amir Ali.

Oman thumped PNG by 10 wickets in Al Amerat during the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. After Zeeshan Maqsood's 4-20 held PNG to 129-9, Jatinder Singh (73* off 42) and Aqib Ilyas (50* off 43) added 131 in 13.4 overs.

