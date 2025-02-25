AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match - February 25, 2025

Australia will lock horns with South Africa in their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. It is the seventh game of the competition, and it marks the beginning of the second round in Group B.

Australia and South Africa won their respective matches in the first round of Group B. The Aussies overcame a challenge from the mighty England team, while the South African side defeated debutants Afghanistan to get off to a winning start.

Coming to today's contest, rain is predicted during the match hours between Australia and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Hence, there is a possibility of the match being reduced due to rain interruption.

On that note, here's a list of three players Dream11 users can select as captain or vice-captain of their fantasy teams for the 2025 Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2025 Champions Trophy match

#3 Aiden Markram (SA) (ALL)

South African all-rounder Aiden Markram looked in great touch during his team's first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Afghanistan. Batting in the middle-order, Markram scored an unbeaten 36-ball 52, which helped his team cross the 300-run mark.

While captain Temba Bavuma did not use Markram in the bowling department against Afghanistan, Michael Bracewell's performance against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi will tempt the Proteas to do the same. Bracewell bowled 10 overs and took four wickets against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cicket Stadium on Februay 24.

If Markram can do a similar job for the Proteas, he can end up scoring loads of fantasy points. Thus, he is a reliable choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy.

#2 Travis Head (AUS) (BAT)

Australian opener Travis Head had a rare failure with the bat during his team's opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against England. Head was on six when Jofra Archer dismissed him caught and bowled by taking an incredible catch.

Head was the hero of Australia's win in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against South Africa at the Eden Gardens. Like Aiden Markram, Head can earn fantasy points with both bat and ball because of the conditions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

If Head gets going, he is likely to score the most fantasy points in the contest, making him the best choice among Australian players for captaincy or vice-captaincy.

#1 Ryan Rickelton (SA) (WK)

South African opener Ryan Rickelton scored a magnificent 106-ball 103 against a quality Afghanistan bowling attack in his previous inning. It was Rickelton's first-ever match at the grand stage of the Champions Trophy, but it seemed like he has been playing the tournament for years.

The wicketkeeper-batter is one of the most popular picks in the fantasy contests for Australia vs South Africa, highlighting how much fantasy users believe in his skills. Since Australia do not have their first-choice fast bowlers available, Rickelton could get going once again and record another big score for the Proteas in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

