AUS vs SA: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 13 of T20 World Cup 2021

The Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will get underway tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates. Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the opening fixture. Neither of the two teams have won the ICC T20 World Cup title before.

While Australia finished runners-up in the 2010 edition of the mega event, the Proteas have never made it to the final. However, South Africa will have confidence on their side as they registered a win in both of their warm-up fixtures. They beat Afghanistan by 41 runs before defeating Pakistan by six wickets.

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to the Australia vs. South Africa match tomorrow. Ahead of the Super 12 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup, let's take a look at Australia's head-to-head stats against South Africa.

AUS vs SA head-to-head stats

Australia lead the head-to-head record against South Africa by 13-8. The last time these two nations battled in a T20I was on February 26, 2020 at Newlands, which Australia won by 97 runs.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, Australia lead by 1-0. Their only meeting took place at the 2012 T20 World Cup, where the Aussies emerged victorious by eight wickets.

AUS vs SA: Numbers you need to know before Match 13 of T20 World Cup 2021

Pat Cummins is the leading wicket-taker in T20I matches between Australia and South Africa. The right-arm pacer has scalped 12 wickets in nine innings.

Among South African T20 World Cup squad members, Kagiso Rabada has the highest number of wickets (8) against Australia. Rabada has had an economy rate of 8.90 against the Aussies.

With 457 runs in 14 innings, David Warner is the leading run-scorer in T20I battles featuring Australia and South Africa.

Quinton de Kock has the most runs (351) against Australia among current South African T20 World Cup squad members. The wicket-keeper batter has a batting average of 31.90 against Australia.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee