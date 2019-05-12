×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: The Australia vs South Africa Super Six match at World Cup 1999 turns into a soap opera

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
17   //    12 May 2019, 17:34 IST

When supreme confidence turns into arrogance, the consequences can be disastrous.

In a Super Six game at the the 1999 World Cup, Herschelle Gibbs, one of the finest fielders in the world - almost in the Jonty Rhodes class - took a simple catch at short mid-wicket off the bat of Australian captain Steve Waugh. Or so everyone thought.

In the next split-second Gibbs tried to throw the ball into the air in glee, and to his horror saw it slip to the ground. Waugh’s famous words to Gibbs (which, as it has turned out, were a figment of someone's creativity) after the incident: "Son, you just dropped the World Cup", will haunt the South African players forever.

Skipper Steve Waugh's superb century, albeit fortuitous, clinched this vital encounter for Australia
Skipper Steve Waugh's superb century, albeit fortuitous, clinched this vital encounter for Australia

Whether or not you rate Waugh as a great batsman, there can be no dispute that he was one of the greatest fighters in the history of the game. There has been no cricketer more resolute, nor one with a cooler temperament. Waugh was the original ice-man of the game, and a fierce warrior of the cricketing arena, rolled into one.

He was already staging an archetypal rally in the company of Ricky Ponting, when Gibbs committed one of the biggest gaffes the game has known. That was just the luck that Waugh needed to carry his side to one of the most epic wins in one-day cricket. 

Until that horrible moment, South Africa’s hero of the match was, ironically, Gibbs himself. Australia had to win this last Super Six match to advance to the semi-finals. For South Africa too a victory was crucial, as later events were to prove.

It was Gibbs who gave impetus to the South African innings with a superb century. He laid a solid foundation in the company of Gary Kirsten as they raised 45 in an opening stand. Next, he put on 95 for the second wicket with Daryll Cullinan, who scored an even fifty. Finally, he added 78 off just 11.3 overs for the fourth wicket with Jonty Rhodes.

Gibbs hit 101 off 134 deliveries with a six and 10 fours. Lance Klusener then came in and played just as he had throughout the tournament, blasting the Australian attack. He smashed 36 off 21 balls with a six and 4 fours.

South Africa looked safe with their total of 271 for seven. And when Australia slumped to 48 for three in the middle of the 12th over, the Proteas seemed to have the match in their pockets. But that was when the Waugh juggernaut began to grind.

Advertisement

He brought up his fifty, and in the company of Ponting set up a century stand. It was 152 for three in the 31st over, with Waugh on 56, when he flicked Klusener to Gibbs. 

You don’t give a chance like that to Steve Waugh and not pay for it. Pay South Africa did, and how! Waugh hammered nail after nail in the South African coffin, and try as hard as Hansie Cronje’s men did, he did not give another chance.

His stand with Ponting tallied 126. There was another worth 73 for the fifth wicket with Michael Bevan. Waugh brought up his second century in 266 one-day internationals, and continued to battle.

With eight runs needed in the last over, he made the winning hit off the fourth ball. His unbeaten 120 came off 110 balls with two sixes and 10 fours. Need we say more? 

South Africa: 271 for 7 wickets (50 overs), Australia: 272 for 5 wickets (49.4 overs) (CWC 1999)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Steve Waugh Herschelle Gibbs
Advertisement
SK Flashback: Heart-stopping tie in the 1999 World Cup Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: McGrath propels Australia into the World Cup 1999 Super-Six
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Amazing Proteas fightback in the World Cup 1999 Super-Six
RELATED STORY
17th June 1999: When the greatest ODI was played between Australia and South Africa
RELATED STORY
Lance Klusener: South Africa's explosive power hitter who lit up 1999 World Cup with whirlwind cameos 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Neil Johnson’s all-round performance trips up South Africa in World Cup 1999
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 5 players who will be missed in this edition of the cup
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup heroes from 2015 who will not play World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Inspired Sri Lankan effort in a nail-biting win over South Africa at the 1992 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Pakistan pack too much fire-power for Australia in 1999 World Cup group match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us