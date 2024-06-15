AUS vs SCO Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Scotland 2024 T20 World Cup match

Australia will take on Scotland in match number 35 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Sunday, June 16. The Group B match will begin at 6:00 AM IST [8:30 PM local time - June 15].

While the Aussies have qualified for the Super 8 round, Sunday's match will be crucial for both the Scots and England. If Scotland pulls off an upset or if the match is rained out, they would qualify for the Super 8 round. On the other hand, if they go down to Australia, England can qualify due to its superior net run rate by beating Namibia.

Reigning ODI and Test world champions, Australia has been clinical so far in the group stage, registering wins over Oman, England and Namibia. Scotland's opening match against England produced no result, but they have subsequently registered wins over Namibia and Oman.

Trending

Australia vs Scotland head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia and Scotland have never met in the T20I format. The Aussies will be keen to carry on their winning run on Sunday, while Scotland would love to pull off an upset.

Expand Tweet

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Australia: N/A

Matches won by Scotland: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Australia vs Scotland head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Australia and Scotland will be meeting in the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time. This will be the last group match for both teams in the ongoing edition.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Australia: N/A

Matches won by Scotland: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Have Australia and Scotland met in ODIs?

Yes, Australia and Scotland have clashed five times in the one-day format, with the former having a dominant 5-0 record in the head-to-head battle. The two sides met for the first time in the 1999 World Cup, with Australia getting the better of Scotland by six wickets in Worcester.

Expand Tweet

The last one-day match between the two sides was played in Hobart during the 2015 World Cup. Batting first, the Scots were bundled out for 130, as Mitchell Starc claimed 4-14. Aussies raced past the target in merely 15.2 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback