AUS vs WI 2024: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch history and ODI records

The second ODI of the Australia vs West Indies series will take place tomorrow (February 4) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The home team secured a 1-0 lead by winning the first one-dayer at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. A win in Sydney will help Australia gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

West Indies started well in Melbourne but lost momentum as the game progressed. Keacy Carty impressed a lot of fans by scoring 88 runs for the visitors. From the home team, Xavier Bartlett stole the show by scalping four wickets.

The second ODI promises to be an exciting one as well, and before the match starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the SCG.

Sydney Cricket Ground ODI records and stats

The pitch in Sydney has been good for batters and pacers. West Indies do not have fond memories of playing at the SCG because South Africa posted a massive 408-run total against them back in the 2015 World Cup, the last time the visitors played a white-ball game here.

Here's a list of some important starts fans should know from previous ODIs played in Sydney:

Matches played: 160

Matches won by teams batting first: 91

Matches won by teams batting second: 62

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 7

Highest team total: 408/5 - South Africa vs. West Indies, 2015

Lowest team total: 63 - India vs. Australia, 1981

Highest successful run-chase: 334/8 - Australia vs. England, 2011

Highest individual score: 164 - Steve Smith (AUS) vs. New Zealand, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Greg Chappell (AUS) vs. India, 1981

Average first innings score: 225

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report

The SCG pitch report for the second ODI between Australia and West Indies will be broadcasted live before the toss takes place. As mentioned ahead, pacers and batters should have a good time in this match.

The last time this venue hosted an ODI between Australia and West Indies was back on February 8, 2013. The Aussies won by five wickets despite a century from Kieron Pollard.

Sydney Cricket Ground last ODI match

Australia beat England by 72 runs in the previous ODI hosted by the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match happened on November 19, 2022, where Steve Smith's 94-run knock guided the home team to a comfortable win.

Five batters scored a half-century in that ODI, but none of them could convert into a hundred. A total of 18 wickets fell in two innings. Pacers bagged 10 of those 18 wickets. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Australia 280/8 (Steve Smith 94, Adil Rashid 3/57) beat England 208 (Sam Billings 71, Adam Zampa 4/45) by 72 runs.

