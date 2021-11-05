AUS vs WI: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 38 of T20 World Cup 2021

Australia and West Indies will lock horns in their final Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. The Aussies need to win the match to remain ahead in the race to the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Caribbean side will try to end their campaign with a victory.

Defending champions West Indies have already been eliminated from the mega event, having lost three of their four matches so far in Super 12. Australia are very much alive in the T20 World Cup and a decent win against the Caribbean side should be enough for them to book a place in the next round.

Before Australia and West Indies cross swords tomorrow at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats.

AUS vs WI head-to-head stats

West Indies lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Australia by 10-6. The Caribbean side beat Australia by 4-1 when the two sides met in a five-match T20I series earlier this year.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, West Indies lead Australia by 3-2. Australia will be keen to level the score tomorrow.

AUS vs WI: Numbers you need to know before Match 38 of T20 World Cup 2021

Chris Gayle has been the highest run-scorer in Australia vs West Indies T20I matches. The Universe Boss has aggregated 405 runs, with his highest score being 88.

David Warner is the leading run-getter for Australia in T20I games against West Indies. The southpaw has amassed 311 runs at an average of 34.56.

Hayden Walsh has scalped the most wickets (12) in Australia vs West Indies T20Is. It will be interesting to see if he gets a game tomorrow in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Mitchell Marsh has dismissed eight Caribbean batters in his T20I career. The all-rounder has not bowled a single delivery in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far.

