AUS-W vs NZ-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match

Australia Women and New Zealand Women will square off in the second semi-final of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, August 6, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Australia Women have played all-round cricket as a unit. They finished at the top of Group A with three wins from as many games, living up to the reputation that they carry.

In their previous game against Pakistan Women, they registered a convincing 44-run victory. Batting first, they put up a solid total of 160/2 on the board. The Aussies lost a couple of early wickets and were down to 19/2. However, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath put up a brilliant unbeaten stand thereafter.

Mooney slammed an unbeaten 49-ball 70, hitting eight fours and a six at a strike-rate of 142.86. Tahlia McGrath also struck a 51-ball 78 to remain unbeaten, smashing 10 fours and a six in her innings.

Megan Schutt set the tone for them with the ball, dismissing Muneeba Ali for a nought in the very first over. They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Pakistan Women to 116/8. McGrath shone with the ball as well, picking up three wickets.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, had a disappointing end to the group stages of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. They suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of England Women.

Batting first, they could never really get their innings going at any point and were restricted to a paltry total of 71/9. Maddy Green (19) and Hannah Rowe (10*) were the only two batters to reach double figures.

England Women did not have to break sweat as they comfortably got to the target in just 11.4 overs, losing only three wickets in the process. Fran Jones gave New Zealand some hope as she picked up the wicket of Danielle Wyatt in the very first over.

Amelia Kerr picked up a couple of wickets as well but they just did not have enough runs on the board to play with.

The winner of this clash will play either England Women or India Women in the final.

Will New Zealand Women (NZ-W) beat Australia Women (AUS-W) in Women’s T20 at 2022 Commonwealth Games?

New Zealand Women suffered a major setback after their defeat in the final group stage match against England Women. Their batting collapse would have dented their confidence and they will have to put that game behind them in quick time and regroup as a unit.

Australia Women are strong favorites to win the Women’s T20 title at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They are in brilliant form as well and have performed well in all departments. The White Ferns will have to bring out their A game if they are to get past the challenge of the mighty Southern Stars side in this high-pressure contest.

Prediction: Australia Women (AUS-W) to win.

LIVE POLL Q. Beth Mooney to score a fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far