AUS-W vs BAN-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: St. George's Park, Gqeberha pitch history and records

Bangladesh Women will play their second match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tonight against defending champions Australia Women at St. George's Park. The Asian team got off to a disappointing start in the mega event, losing their first game against Sri Lanka Women by seven wickets.

Australia Women, on the other hand, have been unstoppable in the shortest format of the game. They won the Commonwealth Games gold medal last year and then registered series wins over India Women and Pakistan Women. The defending champions started their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a big 97-run win against New Zealand Women.

It should not be a surprise if Australia Women record another grand victory tonight. Before the match starts, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous women's T20s hosted by this ground.

St. George's Park T20I Records & stats

St. George's Park Pitch Report

This stadium is yet to host a women's T20I match, but it recently hosted a few matches of SA20. Teams batting second have won three out of the five matches in SA20 on this ground. The highest team total was 210/2, which shows that teams can score big at this venue.

St. George's Park last T20 match

The last SA20 match at this venue was on January 24, 2023, where the Paarl Royals beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape by five wickets. Sunrisers posted 130 runs on the board, riding on JJ Smuts' half-century. In reply, Jos Buttler's 51 runs helped Paarl score 131 in 18.5 overs.

A total of 12 wickets fell in that SA20 match, with spinners bagging eight of them. Eight sixes were hit by the batters of the two teams in that game.

