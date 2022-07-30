AUS-W vs BAR-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

Australia Women are up against Barbados Women in the sixth match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, July 31, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Australia Women won their opening game of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 against India Women. They bowled first and restricted India Women to 154/8 from 20 overs. Australia Women did well to keep picking up wickets at regular intervals and did not allow India to put up big partnerships.

Jess Jonnassen was the star of the show as she picked up four wickets. She found able support in Megan Schutt, who also picked up a couple of wickets.

Things did not go according to plan for them in the run-chase. They lost Alyssa Healy on the second delivery of the innings. Wickets kept falling as their top order fell apart like a pack of cards. They were in deep trouble at 49/5 in the eighth over.

Ashleigh Gardner slammed an unbeaten 35-ball 52 while Grace Harris also struck a quick-fire 37. It was that partnership between the two that kept Australia Women in the hunt. Alana King (18*) also played a crucial knock at the end as they r0mped to victory with an over and three wickets to spare.

Barbados Women will be pleased to have begun their Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games campaign with a win as well. Batting first, they lost Deandra Dottin in the very first over.

Hayley Matthews and Kyshona Knight then joined hands to stitch together a brilliant 107-run stand for the second wicket. Matthews played anchor, scoring 50 runs off 51 deliveries while Knight scored at a slightly better pace, striking an unbeaten 56-ball 62. They posted a decent total of 144/4 on the board.

Barbados Women had the perfect start with the ball as they picked up the wicket of Iram Javed off the very first delivery. They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and did not allow Pakistan to put together partnerships in the chase. It was a collective effort as the wickets were evenly distributed among the bowlers.

Having started off on a winning note, it will be important for both teams to carry the momentum forward. This will also be a top-of-the-table clash in Group A of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Will Barbados Women (BAR-W) beat Australia Women (AUS-W)?

Australian Women are the hot favorites to win the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. They are a champion side and it is reflected in the way they pulled off the first game coming from behind against India. The Southern Stars are one of the strongest sides in the competition and a tough opponent to beat.

Barbados Women need to bring their A game if they are to win this fixture. It will be a tough challenge for them and Australian Women are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Australia Women (AUS-W) to win.

