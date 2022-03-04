AUS-W vs ENG-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

Australia Women will lock horns with England Women in the third match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host this encounter.

Australian Women have been sensational in recent times in white-ball cricket. They have won 29 of their last 30 games and will be riding with confidence going into the competition. The Aussies beat West Indies comprehensively in their first warm-up fixture but lost to New Zealand Women in a high-scoring affair in their next warm-up fixture.

After being asked to bat first, the Australian Women posted a mammoth 321 on the board. Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner scored fifties. What followed was a disappointing performance from their bowlers as the White Ferns chased down the total in the 44th over, losing only one wicket. The Southern Stars will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

England Women, on the other hand, failed to win a single game in the Ashes series 2022 against Australia. But they have bounced back well to win both their warm-up fixtures. England beat Bangladesh in their first warm-up match and followed it up by defeating South African Women in their next game.

Bowling first, the English side restricted the South African side to 138. Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets with the ball. The batters then stepped up to chase down the total in the 27th over and win the game by six wickets. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the showpiece event.

Will Australia Women (AUS-W) beat England Women (ENG-W)?

The Australian Women were fantastic in the Ashes series against the England Women, having whitewashed them in the ODI series. The English side has found some momentum leading into the World Cup and need to be on their toes to challenge the upbeat Australian side.

The Southern Stars will certainly start as the favorites but the English side has a decent record in the ICC events as well. England are the defending champions and will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations. Going by the recent run of results, the Australian side can be expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this clash.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

