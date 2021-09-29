AUS-W vs IND-W 2021: India's predicted playing XI for the pink-ball Test

It's high time India Women start being recognized as a world-class international side, and the upcoming one-off pink-ball Test against Australia Women in Carrara will provide Mithali Raj's women with the perfect opportunity for the same.

India recently shattered Australia's world-record 26-match winning streak in ODI cricket, which serves as the perfect backdrop for the historic Test. In fact, in hindsight, India almost pulled off a series victory against the hosts, who won the second ODI by the skin of their teeth.

Nevertheless, Australia are a force to be reckoned with in the Test format, despite being without a few of their first-choice stars. Meanwhile, India will miss vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been adjudged unfit due to a thumb injury.

India's squad for the one-off pink-ball Test against Australia: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the only Test against Australia.

Openers: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana

England Women were on the receiving end of a Shafali Verma masterclass earlier this year

India's highly anticipated return to the Test format earlier this year against England saw Shafali Verma come up with a Player of the Match display. The 17-year-old notched up a fifty in each innings of the one-off Test, with her counter-attacking strokeplay and solid defense helping India see off the new-ball threat.

Verma should be accompanied by Smriti Mandhana, who has regularly struggled with consistency. The southpaw was even called out by her captain during the ODI series, and although she promptly came up with a beautiful fifty, she will want more from herself and the team. She will have to rein in her tendency to fish outside off, especially with the pink ball expected to move significantly under the lights.

Middle Order: Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk)

Punam Raut's place in the Indian playing XI is under a cloud of doubt

Punam Raut's place in the Indian playing XI is under a cloud of doubt. Deepti Sharma's success at No. 3 against England, combined with the emergence of more dynamic youngsters, has reduced the need India have for Raut, who notched up a dogged 39 in the second innings of the previous Test. She should retain her spot in the side, though, in a high-octane game that demands experience.

Mithali Raj had a miserable outing against England as she ended up as the lowest Indian run-scorer in the Test barring No. 11 Jhulan Goswami. Fortunately for her, she won't have to worry about strike rate in red-ball cricket and will be free to play her natural game.

The dynamic Yastika Bhatia could be in line to make her Test debut ahead of Jemimah Rodrigues, who was benched throughout the ODI series and clearly doesn't have the complete faith of the team management. The 21-year-old left-hander scored 102 runs in the three ODIs and is certainly one for the future.

Taniya Bhatia, who dazzled with her solid wicket-keeping and final-day resistance against England, should hold on to the gloves ahead of young Richa Ghosh. Although Ghosh is a capable batter who plays with freedom, she doesn't have the glovework to warrant a place in the Test side, especially in a pink-ball Test.

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana

Sneh Rana is fast turning into a regular matchwinner for India

Deepti Sharma is expected to bat ahead of the two Bhatias, and as one of India's most dependable Test batters, she will be of vital importance to the team's chances in Carrara. The off-spinning all-rounder will also need to send down a few overs.

Sneh Rana has been on a tear ever since making a return to the Indian side. She picked up four wickets and scored an unbeaten 80 against England, before playing a key role in each of the three ODIs. Her match-changing 30 in the third ODI was decisive, and that should be enough to pip Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bisht to the role of the second spinner.

If India want to go in with four fast bowlers, they might play the pacy Pooja Vastrakar ahead of Rana. But with question marks over Vastrakar's consistency, Rana should be ahead in the pecking order.

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh

Jhulan Goswami was adjudged the Player of the Match in the third and final ODI

India's pace attack picks itself for the most part. The experienced Jhulan Goswami, who won the Player of the Match award in the third ODI, will lead the attack once again. Meghna Singh, who has impressed all with her ability to generate swing, could be the X-factor in the pink-ball Test.

Although Shikha Pandey's form hasn't been great in the recent past, the experienced quick should be backed to come good in a crucial game for India. Unless the visitors want to stack their batting lineup to the brink by bringing in Vastrakar for Pandey, the 32-year-old should accompany Goswami and Singh in a well-rounded pace attack.

Edited by Sai Krishna