AUS-W vs NZ-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

Australia Women (AUS-W) will face New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the second semi-final of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, August 6.

Australia Women finished at the top of Group A with three wins from as many matches, gathering six points and remaining unbeaten in the preliminary round of the competition. They beat Pakistan Women by 44 runs in their final group stage match.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, lost their final group stage fixture against England Women by seven wickets. As a result, they finished in Group B with two wins and a defeat from three games with four points.

Australia Women are among the favorites to win the Women’s T20 title at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. New Zealand Women will have to put a break on Australia’s unbeaten run if they are to make it to the final.

AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Semi-Final 2, Women’s T20, 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Date and Time: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

AUS-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced in nature. Batters will need to spend enough time in the middle to assess the conditions. The fast bowlers will have assistance early in the game. The average first-innings total is 121 and fans can expect a good contest between the bat and the ball.

AUS-W vs NZ-W Weather Report

There is no possibility of rain throughout the course of the match. Temperatures will vary from around 11 to 22 degrees Celsius on match day.

AUS-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs

Australia Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown.

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Izzy Graze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jones.

AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Prediction

Australia Women have been one of the top teams in the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They began their campaign with a win against India Women. The Aussies then beat Barbados and Pakistan as well and are unbeaten in the competition. They have dominated and will look to continue their golden run.

New Zealand Women suffered a heavy loss against England Women in their previous game. It was a batting failure and they will have to regroup themselves quickly. The White Ferns will have to put up a solid all-round effort if they are to beat a red-hot Australian side in the semi-final.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

AUS-W vs NZ-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

LIVE POLL Q. Tahlia McGrath to score a fifty and pick up two wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far