AUS-W vs PAK-W prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

The first game of the Women's T20I tri-series 2022 sees Australia Women lock horns against Pakistan Women at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland.

The series comprises of Australia, Pakistan and hosts Ireland facing each other twice, with all games scheduled to take place at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland.

The Women's T20I tri-series will provide good preparation for the sides for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Both Australian Women and Pakistan Women will look to start the series on a winning note.

The Australian side haven't played any game since winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. They beat England in the final comprehensively to lift the title.

They have a solid squad at their disposal for the tri-series and will hope to start on a positive note under the leadership of Meg Lanning.

Pakistan will be led by Bismah Maroof. They recently beat Sri Lanka Women in the limited-overs series at home and will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the tri-series.

They have a good amount of experience on their side and will be eager to begin their preparations for the Commonwealth Games on a winning note.

Will Pakistan Women (PAK-W) beat Australia Women (AUS-W)?

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Pakistan Women have been playing a good brand of cricket in recent times but it will be a challenge for them when they face the mighty Aussies in the opening game of the Women's T20I tri-series 2022.

Their experienced players will have to step up and perform to come out on top against the Southern Stars.

Australian Women start as favorites despite not playing a game since winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. They have a good balance to their side and are a dangerous unit in the shortest format.

They have some exciting players on their side and if they step up, they will certainly come out on top. Expect Australian Women to start the Women's T20I tri-series on a winning note by beating the Pakistan Women on Saturday.

Prediction: Australia Women (AUS-W) to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Alyssa Healy to score a fifty? Yes No 4 votes so far