AUS-W vs SA-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final

Australia will lock horns with South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final tonight. Newlands will play host to this grand clash, where the defending champions will take on the home side.

Australia will start as the favourites, as they beat South Africa earlier in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The two teams met in the group stage of the tournament. Australia registered a comfortable six-wicket win in that game at St. George's Park.

South Africa will be keen to avenge that loss and script history on home soil. Ahead of the big game, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record.

AUS-W vs SA-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia have a 6-0 lead in the head-to-head record against South Africa. The Proteas have never beaten the Aussies in T20Is.

AUS-W vs SA-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

Australia lead their head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup games against South Africa by 6-0. All the previous six encounters between the two nations have happened at the grand stage only.

Last 5 AUS-W vs SA-W matches

Before the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Australia met South Africa in the semifinals of the 2020 T20 WC. The Aussies won that game by five runs via the DLS method. That defeat hurt South Africa a lot, and they have the perfect opportunity for revenge tonight.

Here's a short summary of the previous five clashes between the two teams:

AUS-W (125/4) beat SA-W (124/6) by 6 wickets, Feb 18, 2022. AUS-W (134/5) beat SA-W (92/5) by 5 runs via D/L method, Mar 5, 2020. AUS-W (105/4) beat SA-W (102/6) by 6 wickets, Mar 17, 2016. AUS-W (116/4) beat SA-W (115/9) by 6 wickets, Mar 24, 2014. AUS-W (155) beat SA-W (131/7) by 24 runs, May 6, 2010.

Which team will emerge as Women's T20 WC champions? Share your views in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes