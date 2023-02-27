AUS-W vs SA-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: 3 records that were broken during Australia vs South Africa match

Australia Women retained their Women's T20 World Cup title with a fantastic win against South Africa Women in the final at Newlands on Sunday. The Meg Lanning-led outfit recorded a 19-run victory in the summit clash to win another World Cup.

Playing on home turf, South Africa Women lost the toss and were asked to bowl first in a high-pressure game. Beth Mooney stole the show for Australia Women by scoring a 53-ball 74. She smacked nine fours and a six in her unbeaten knock. Ashleigh Gardner supported her to perfection with a 21-ball 29.

The Aussies set a 157-run target for the Proteas. Opener Laura Wolvaardt held one end for South Africa Women and mustere61 runs off 48 balls. However, the other Proteas batters could not impress much as the team managed to score 137/6 in 20 overs and lost by 19 runs.

Australia Women further established their dominance with this win. They now have won six out of the eight Women's T20 World Cup tournaments organized by the ICC.

Here's a list of the three records that were broken during the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final.

#1 Meg Lanning broke Ricky Ponting's world record

Australia v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Final

Australian women's cricket team captain Lanning has set a new world for the highest ICC trophy wins by a skipper in cricket history. The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 win was Lanning's fifth title as Australia's captain.

Before this mega event, Lanning jointly held the world record for most championship wins with her compatriot Ricky Ponting (4). The 30-year-old overtook Ponting yesterday, becoming the first captain to win five ICC trophies.

Apart from the Women's T20 WC 2023, Lanning has won T20 WCs in 2014, 2018, 2020 and the 2022 ODI WC.

#2 South Africa Women create a disappointing record

Kausthub Gudipati



Home teams in final

1988 ODI - Australia won

1993 ODI - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won

2000 ODI - New Zealand won

2009 T20 - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won

2017 ODI - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won

2020 T20 - Australia won

2023 T20 - South Africa lost This is the first time the home team lost a Women's World Cup Final.Home teams in final1988 ODI - Australiawon1993 ODI - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won2000 ODI - New Zealandwon2009 T20 - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won2017 ODI - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won2020 T20 - Australiawon2023 T20 - South Africalost This is the first time the home team lost a Women's World Cup Final.Home teams in final1988 ODI - Australia🇦🇺 won1993 ODI - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won2000 ODI - New Zealand🇳🇿 won2009 T20 - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won2017 ODI - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 won2020 T20 - Australia🇦🇺 won2023 T20 - South Africa🇿🇦 lost

South Africa Women missed out on a golden opportunity to win the Women's T20 WC championship on their home soil. With this loss, the Proteas became the team to lose a Women's World Cup final on home soil.

Previously, Australia Women, England Women and New Zealand Women won the finals whenever they qualified for the summit clash on their home turf.

#3 Shabnim Ismail broke Anya Shrubsole's record

Kausthub Gudipati



Most wickets:

43 - Shabnim Ismail

41 - Anya Shrubsole🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

40 - Ellyse Perry

39 - Megan Schutt

33 - Stafanie Taylor🏝️

#AUSvSA Shabnim Ismail becomes the leading wicket taker in Women's T20 World Cup.Most wickets:43 - Shabnim Ismail41 - Anya Shrubsole🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿40 - Ellyse Perry39 - Megan Schutt33 - Stafanie Taylor🏝️ Shabnim Ismail becomes the leading wicket taker in Women's T20 World Cup.Most wickets:43 - Shabnim Ismail🇿🇦41 - Anya Shrubsole🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿40 - Ellyse Perry🇦🇺39 - Megan Schutt🇦🇺33 - Stafanie Taylor🏝️#AUSvSA

Proteas pacer Shabnim Ismail bowled an impressive spell of 2/26 in the final. She delivered four overs, and one of them was a maiden over as well.

Ismail scalped the wickets of Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham in the 20th over of the Australian innings. With Perry's wicket, Ismail went past England Women's Anya Shrubsole on the list of players with the most wickets in Women's T20 WC history.

Shrubsole scalped 41 wickets at the grand stage. After the final against Australia Women, Ismail now has 43 wickets to her name. Notably, Perry is third on the list with 40 wickets.

