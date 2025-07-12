Australia A vs Sri Lanka A 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Australia A team will host Sri Lanka A in a two-match unofficial Test series, following the conclusion of a three-match unofficial ODI series between the two sides, with the hosts winning the series 2-1 earlier this month. The upcoming two unofficial Test matches will be hosted at the Marrara Oval in Darwin.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee have named a 16-member squad for the unofficial Test series. Moors Sports Club star and young right-handed batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara was appointed as the captain of the Sri Lanka A team.

The Australia A team, on the other hand, features several Australian international and domestic stars like Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Josh Philippe, and Billy Stanlake among others.

The series will mark the first unofficial Test meeting between the two ‘A’ sides since Australia’s two-match tour of the island nation back in June 2022. Playing their matches in Hambantota, Australia A won both games with emphatic margins to seal the series 2-0.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the Sri Lanka A tour of Australia unofficial Test series:

Australia A vs Sri Lanka A 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings

Sunday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 16

1st unofficial Test – Australia A vs Sri Lanka A, 6:00 AM IST (10:00 AM Local)

Sunday, July 20 to Wednesday, July 23

2nd unofficial Test – Australia A vs Sri Lanka A, 6:00 AM IST (10:00 AM Local)

Australia A vs Sri Lanka A 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the entire Australia A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test series on the Kayo Sports website.

Australia A vs Sri Lanka A 2025: Full squads

Australia A

Sam Elliott, Matt Gilkes, Bryce Jackson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Jack Nisbet, Mitch Perry, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Billy Stanlake, Henry Thornton and Jake Weatherald

Sri Lanka A

Pasindu Sooriyabandara (c), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Ravindu Rasantha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Vishad Randika, Sohan de Livera, Sonal Dinusha, Shiran Fernando, Isitha Wijesundara, Asanka Manoj, Mohamed Shiraz, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan and Nishan Peiris.

