Australia A Women vs England A Women, 2nd unofficial One Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The second game of the three-match One-Day series between Australia A Women and England A Women will be played on January 30. EPC Solar Park in Canberra will host this encounter.

Australia A Women defeated England A Women comprehensively in the first One-Day match. After being asked to bat first, the Australia A Women posted 261 on the board, losing nine wickets. Phoebe Litchfield scored a fifty with contributions from the other batters. Sarah Glenn was good with her off-spin, picking up three wickets for England A.

England A Women got off to a shaky start. Georgia Elwiss and Alice Davidson-Richards put up a solid stand but their wicket led to a collapse as they were knocked over on 219, falling short by 42 runs. The wickets were spread among the Australia A bowlers as they completed a dominant win over England A Women. They will look to seal the series in the second game whereas the England A side need to be on their toes to keep the series alive.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Details:

Match: Australia A Women vs England A Women, 2nd Unofficial One-Day, Australia A Women vs England A Women

Date and Time: January 30th 2022, Sunday, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Australia A Women vs England A Women Pitch Report

The pitch at EPC Solar Park is good for batting. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. They will get full value for their strokes and the bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday. The temperature in Canberra is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Probable XIs

Australia A Women

Contributions from Phoebe Litchfield (54), Heather Graham (38) and Molly Strano (39*) helped them post 261 on the board. Tess Flintoff, Strano and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up two wickets apiece as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Georgia Redmayne (c & wk), Elyse Villani, Phoebe Litchfield, Erin Burns, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Molly Strano, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Tess Flintoff

England A Women

Sarah Glenn picked up three wickets and was well-supported by the other bowlers as they restricted Australia A Women to 261. Georgia Elwiss (50) and Alice Davidson-Richards (72) tried hard but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 219.

Probable XI

Eve Jones (c), Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Georgia Elwiss, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sarah Glenn, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Tash Farrant, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Prediction

Australia A Women were brilliant in the first game of the series and have an early lead in the series. England A Women need to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the tour.

Australia A have a good balance to their side and expect them to seal the One-Day series in the second game.

Prediction: Australia A Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

