Australia add Marnus Labuschagne for Sydney Test

Labuschagne is set to join the Australian squad ahead of the SCG Test

After going down by 137 runs in the Melbourne Test, Australia have added Marnus Labuschagne to their squad for final last Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 13-man contingent, which had been named ahead of the MCG Test, is unchanged apart from Labuschagne's addition.

The track at SCG is expected to be helpful for spinners. Aside from being a promising right-handed batsman, Labuschagne can also double up as a handy leg-spinner.

The woeful show in the third Test, where Australia looked ordinary with both bat and ball, has made the selectors look for alternative options. Their think-tank has decided to offer a recall to the 24-year-old all-rounder.

Labuschagne has played two Tests thus far. Apart from 81 runs in the series against Pakistan at UAE, the South Africa-born cricketer scalped 7 wickets.

Australia's decision to draft in Labuschagne has been aimed at strengthening their struggling middle-order. With the Sydney pitch expected to offer turn, he can also come into the game through his useful leg-breaks.

His inclusion has came in the view Mitchell Marsh's unstable form. Playing the leg-spinning all-rounder could give the Aussies an extra option.

"Marnus (Labuschagne) has been added to the squad, he'll come with us to Sydney. We'll get up to Sydney and have a look at the conditions. From what we're hearing, it'll probably spin quite a bit so once we see that for ourselves, we'll start to think about the best combination for ourselves to win that Test", Australia skipper Tim Paine said at the post-match press conference in Melbourne.

After three days gap, the two teams will lock horns at Sydney Cricket Ground for the fourth Test of the series. The hosts will be aiming to draw the series by giving their best shot in the match. It remains to be seen if they bring in Labuschagne in place of Mitchell Marsh or one of the other middle-order batsmen.

