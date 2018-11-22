×
Australia announce squad for first two Tests against India

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.11K   //    22 Nov 2018, 08:32 IST

Tim Paine was named skipper
Tim Paine was named skipper

Tim Paine was named skipper while the uncapped duo of Marcus Harris and Chris Tremain were also named in Australia's 14-man squad for their first two Tests against India. The hosts have gone in with five front-line pacers in their squad with Nathan Lyon as the sole spinner.

On the selection of Marcus Harris, national selector Trevor Hohns said: "Marcus Harris has forced his way into the squad after an impressive start to the Sheffield Shield campaign for Victoria, and in recent times has performed in high-pressure matches, including Sheffield Shield finals. Not only has he made plenty of runs, he's displayed the mental application we believe is required to compete at Test cricket."

The pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who are expected to start the first Test were joined by the experienced Peter Siddle and Chris Tremain.

"Chris Tremain has also been performing consistently with the ball for Victoria. His form in the Sheffield Shield has seen him become the second highest wicket-taker in the competition this season. He has also been a consistent wicket-taker over the past two seasons, and thoroughly deserves his place in the squad," he added.

Usman Khawaja, who is currently nursing a knee injury, is expected to be fit in time for the first Test on December 6 while Peter Handscomb was recalled to the side and Shaun Marsh kept his place despite a disastrous tour of Pakistan.

Aaron Finch, who made his Test debut in the UAE also finds a spot in the squad along with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (captain), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Tim Paine
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
