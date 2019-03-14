India vs Australia 2019: Australia become 5th team in history to win a 5-match ODI series after being 0-2 down

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 118 // 14 Mar 2019, 01:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5

Australia have become just the fifth team in history to win an ODI series after being 0-2 down. The five-time World Champions produced a sensational comeback against Team India by wrapping up the ODI series 3-2 at Delhi.

Australia lost the first ODI by 6 wickets at Hyderabad and then conceded a thriller at Nagpur by 8 runs. In the third ODI at Ranchi, Australia won by 32 runs, after which they chased down a massive target of 358 at Mohali to level the series at 2-2.

Thanks to Usman Khawaja's century, Peter Handscomb's 52 and contributions from several other players, Australia scored 272 for 9 in 50 overs at Delhi today. The bowlers then did a remarkable job to bowl out India for 237 runs and seal the series 3-2.

South Africa were the first team to win an ODI series after being 0-2 down, which they achieved against Pakistan in the 2003-04 season. Under the captaincy of Graeme Smith, South Africa lost the first two ODI matches by narrow margins. They then won the third match by 13 runs via D/L method, the fourth one by 6 wickets and the fifth by 7 wickets to win a historic series on Pakistani soil.

In the 2004-05 season, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in their home series by the margin of 3-2. Zimbabwe won the first two ODIs, but the hosts then turned things around to win the next 3 matches and steal the series.

Pakistan became the third team to win an ODI series after being 0-2 down, which they achieved in the six-match series against India in 2004-05. The series held in India. The Men in Blue won the first two ODIs before Pakistan made a strong comeback to win the series 4-2.

South Africa made a great comeback against England in the series played in South Africa during the 2015-16 season. England won the first two ODIs and then the hosts South Africa won the next three matches to win the series 3-2.

This latest sensational comeback by Australia will give them confidence ahead of their five-match series against Pakistan from 22nd March in the UAE.