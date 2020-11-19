Australia has edged past India to claim the first spot in the World Test Championship with the new points system announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ranking will now be based on the percentage of points rather than the total points earned.

India was sitting safe at the top of the table with 360 points from four Test series followed by Australia (296 points from 3 series) and England (292 points from 4 series). With the change of ranking to the percentage-based system, Australia (82.2%) moved past India (75%) to the top position.

There is no change in ranking for the rest of the teams.

The change in the ranking system was approved by ICC on Thursday based on the recommendation given by the ICC Cricket Committee headed by Anil Kumble.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney confirmed that the disruptions to the international schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to this decision. He added that none of the teams should be at a disadvantage due to the cancellation of matches through no fault of their own.

“Both the Cricket Committee and Chief Executives Committee supported the approach of ranking teams based on completed matches and points earned as this reflects their performance and doesn’t disadvantage teams that have been unable to compete all of their matches through no fault of their own.”

With the percentage system, it can be ensured that the points earned from the matches played will determine the rank rather than the teams earning more points by playing more matches rising to the top.

ICC Chief Executive confirmed that there is no change in the schedule of World Test Championship Final

ICC Chief Executive confirmed that even with the restrictions in place due to the ongoing pandemic, the Council has decided to stick to the earlier announced schedule of the World Test Championship final.

“We explored a whole range of options, but our Members felt strongly that we should proceed as planned with the first-ever World Test Championship Final in June next year.”

The top two teams in the points table are scheduled to meet in the final at Lord’s in June 2021. And in case of a draw or a tie in the final, both the teams will be declared joint champions.