Australia Governor General’s XI vs South Africa Women T20 Warm-Up 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and details

Cricket Australia is all set to host South Africa Women for a three-match T20I series, as many ODIs and a one-off Test. The T20I series starts on January 27, Saturday. Before the start of the T20I series, South Africa Women will lock horns with Australia Governor General’s XI for a T20 warm-up game on January 24, Wednesday at North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Victorian all-rounder Sophie Molineux will lead the young Governor General's XI. The 12-member squad will also represent medium pacer and middle-order batter Private Kayla Stuchbree, who will represent the Australian Defence Force.

Cricket Australia's National Development head Kirsten Beams will coach the team with Jenny Gunn and Grant Lambert named as assistant coaches of the side. After missing out on the game for one year due to a ruptured ACL, Molineux makes a return to representative cricket.

"The Governor-General's XI fixture presents a great opportunity to see some of the brightest young cricketers take on a high-quality international opposition. The talent in this squad shows the depth in the women's game in Australia and we're excited to see our next generation of players progress through the ranks of Australian cricket," said selector Shawn Flegler (as per cricket.com.au).

On the other hand, South Africa will be led by Laura Wolvaardt in the white-ball series. Chloe Tryon will make a comeback after being sidelined due to a groin injury. Ayanda Hlubi, who impressed on her T20 debut, has received a maiden ODI call-up.

Australia Governor General’s XI vs South Africa Women T20 Warm-Up 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, January 24

T20 warmup - Australia Governor General’s XI vs South Africa Women, 8:15 AM

Australia Governor General’s XI vs South Africa Women T20 Warm-Up 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no live streaming or broadcast of this one-off warm-up game for fans in India.

Australia Governor General’s XI vs South Africa Women T20 Warm-Up 2024: Full Squads

Australia Governor General’s XI

Amy Edgar, Georgia Voll, Sianna Ginger, Charli Knott, Kayla Stuchbree, Milly Illingworth, Maddy Darke (wk), Amy Smith, Chloe Ainsworth, Courtney Sippel, Sophie Molineux (c), Tess Flintoff

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Eliz-Mari Marx, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Meike De Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

