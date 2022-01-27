Australia-New Zealand T20 series to be played entirely in Napier

The three-match T20 series between Australia and New Zealand in March will take place entirely in Napier due to coronavirus-forced changes. New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive announced the same while admitting it's disappointing for Wellington fans.

The Basin Reserve in Wellington has sustained a massive loss as it was to host the first two T20Is. The ongoing pandemic also forced the upcoming two-Test series between the Kiwis and South Africa to be shifted to Christchurch.

NZC Chief Executive David White feels teams must reduce travel to avoid entering COVID-19 hotspots and prevent the virus from spreading. White sympathized with those losing their venues and stated, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"These risk mitigations are based on avoiding known COVID-19 hotspots, and include limiting air travel, limiting accommodation transfers and, essentially, operating in safer environments. We know the more domestic flights we have, and the more movement there is between hotels, the greater the chance of a match or even a series being put at risk. It's a real blow for those in our cricket family who have missed out on hosting events through no fault of their own. It's a very difficult time for everyone."

The Black Caps, scheduled to visit Australia for a three-match ODI series, postponed their tour due to quarantine requirements. White revealed that the emergence of Omicron forced a change in plans, resulting in a ten-day mandatory isolation.

The Netherlands, slated to play limited-overs matches in New Zealand, will feature in one T20I and three ODIs in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton. In another change, the White Ferns will play the five-match ODI series and the sole T20I in Queenstown.

Australia's tour of New Zealand to clash with their visit to Pakistan

Australia cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Australia's white-ball games in New Zealand are set to coincide with an all-format tour of Pakistan. It remains to be seen if the Pakistan tour gets finalized as the latest reports suggest a few Australians are unsure of touring the country.

