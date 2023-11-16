Australia Predicted Playing XI vs South Africa for the 2023 World Cup Semi-final 2

Australia will face off against South Africa in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

The five-time world champions commenced their campaign with disappointing losses to India and South Africa but have been rampant since then. With seven wins on the bounce, the Aussies will look to extend their dominance in ICC events by winning a couple more.

Australia's squad for the 2023 World Cup: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, and Mitchell Starc.

Here's Australia's predicted playing XI for the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup against South Africa.

Openers: David Warner and Travis Head

David Warner has once again led the way for Australia, with close to 500 runs in the 2023 World Cup. The opener has been guilty of a couple of soft dismissals lately but is as reliable as they come.

Travis Head, who announced his arrival on the World Cup stage with a scintillating hundred, has gone off the boil slightly since then. However, the destructive opener could enjoy the short boundaries at the Eden Gardens.

Middle order: Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk)

Mitchell Marsh blasted a century against Bangladesh.

Not to be outdone by Warner, Mitchell Marsh blasted an unbeaten century against Bangladesh to make light work of a tricky chase. The big-hitting batter has accessed straight boundaries with startling ease in the 2023 World Cup, especially against pace.

Steve Smith has looked a touch rusty for most of the tournament, but he essayed a fluent knock against Bangladesh. The unorthodox batter is always known to step up under pressure and could flourish against South Africa.

Australia have a choice to make between Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis, with Glenn Maxwell's return bound to push one of the the duo out of the playing XI. While Stoinis' bowling has been used before in the competition, Labuschagne's batting form and fielding should give him the edge at a spin-friendly venue.

Josh Inglis hasn't had a great time in front of the wickets, barring the odd cameo. Australia won't want to make a change so late in the World Cup, though, considering the keeper-batter's prowess against spin.

All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell earned a well-deserved rest against Bangladesh in Australia's final league game, and it was well-deserved because of what he pulled off against Afghanistan.

The all-rounder has been the Aussies' lynchpin in the middle order throughout the 2023 World Cup, and that won't change in the second semifinal.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Mitchell Starc has looked off the pace in the 2023 World Cup

Sean Abbott didn't do too much wrong against the Tigers, but Australia will stick to their favored bowling lineup in the final-four clash.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will be the frontline fast bowlers, with the former two being in the headlines for their indifferent form.

Adam Zampa was recently leapfrogged by Mohammed Shami on the 2023 World Cup wicket-takers charts, and it might not be long before he reclaims top spot.

