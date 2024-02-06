Australia's 5 biggest wins in ODIs in run chases ft. West Indies 2024

Australia handed the West Indies an absolute hammering in Canberra on Tuesday, February 6 as they completed their biggest win in the history of ODIs in terms of balls remaining.

The hosts completed the chase of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs with a staggering 259 balls to spare. Having won the ODI World Cup a record six times, it may not be a surprise that Australia have had such massive wins several times in their history. That is perhaps an indication of just how dominant they have been, especially in the ODI format over the years.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the biggest wins for the Aussies in the ODI format in terms of balls remaining in chases:

#5 AUS vs ENG, 2003, Sydney (226 balls)

In the year 2003, Australia faced England in the first of the best-of-three CB series finals in Sydney and completely blew the visitors away. Andy Bichel bowled just seven overs and picked up incredible figures of 4/18. He was well supported by Brett Lee, who picked up 3/29.

Paul Collingwood top-scored with 43 in what was a sorry-looking batting card for England. Chasing just 118 runs to win, Adam Gilchrist played an absolute blinder scoring 69 off 37 deliveries, ensuring England did not get any opportunity whatsoever to make a comeback. Matthew Hayden played a handy knock of 45 as the Men in Yellow coasted home in just 12.2 overs.

#4 IND vs AUS, 2023, Visakhapatnam (234 balls)

India had taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Australia in Mumbai last year. However, the visitors rattled the hosts in the second game at Visakhapatnam. Mitchell Starc picked up a stunning 5/53 in his eight overs as India were bundled out for just 117.

The Indian bowlers had no impact whatsoever as Travis Head (51 off 30 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (66 off 36 balls) both remained unbeaten and picked the bones out of the opposition. The visitors got to the target in just 11 overs, leaving the hosts stunned.

#3 AUS vs WI, 2013, Perth (244 balls)

Another big win for Australia in which Mitchell Starc had a major role to play was against West Indies way back in 2013 at Perth. In just 6.5 overs, Starc picked up five wickets and conceded only 20 runs as the visitors were rattled for 70. Skipper Darren Sammy was the highest-scorer with just 16 runs to his name.

While the result seemed to be just a formality, young Glenn Maxwell lit up the chase and piled more misery on the visitors, remaining unbeaten on a well-made 51 off just 35 balls. It took just 9.2 overs for Australia to chase the target of 71.

#2 AUS vs USA, 2004, Southampton (253 balls)

USA would consider themselves unlucky to have run into an Australian side arguably at their peak in ODI cricket during the 2004 Champions Trophy game at Southampton. Michael Kasprowicz and Jason Gillespie both took four wickets each as the Aussies ran riot, bundling out the USA for just 65.

The USA did get the wicket of Matthew Hayden, who looked to finish the game in a hurry. However, the target of 66 wasn't going to challenge the champion side as they got home with just 7.5 overs bowled.

#1 AUS vs WI, 2024, Canberra (259 balls)

The West Indies played a sensational Test match at the Gabba to level the series against Australia. However, they seemed to be no match even to a new-looked Australian bowling attack in the ODI series as they were thrashed 3-0.

Xavier Bartlett once again had a field day, picking up figures of 4/21 as West Indies were bowled out for just 86. While it seemed like Bartlett had stolen the show, young Jake Fraser-McGurk played a mind-boggling cameo of 41 off just 18 balls.

Josh Inglis remained unbeaten on 35 off just 16 as Australia got home in a record 6.5 overs. This was the seventh biggest win in the history of ODIs in terms of balls remaining and also reasserted the depth and the bench strength in the hosts' ODI cricket.

