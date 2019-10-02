Australia's Alyssa Healy scores record T20 ton in win over Sri Lanka

Sarah Waris FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 33 // 02 Oct 2019, 20:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Healy celebrates her century against Sri Lanka (PC: abc.net.au)

Australia's wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy smashed the highest T20I score in women's cricket as her side decimated Sri Lanka by 132 runs to wrap up the series with a clean sweep at North Sydney Oval.

Opening the innings, Healy carried her bat through to remain unbeaten on 148 off just 61 balls. Her innings helped Australia pile on 226 runs in their quota of 20 overs, which proved a little too hard to chase for the visitors.

Healy entered the record books when she hit a six in the 19th over of the innings as she broke the previous record score of 133, which was held by Meg Lanning, with the latter getting to the landmark against England a few months ago.

Speaking to FOX after her record knock, Healy claimed that everything clicked for her on the day, and was happy with her efforts.

"It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I'll take that.

The 'keeper, who played her 100th T20I two days ago, also broke her previous best of 90 during this whirlwind knock that was studded with 19 fours and seven sixes.

Healy was at her best on Wednesday, as she brought up her half-century in just 25 balls and then got her next fifty runs in just 21 balls. Australia reached 100 in just 11 overs for the loss of Beth Mooney's wicket.

The second partnership between Healy and Rachael Haynes saw 109 runs being piled on, before the latter departed for 41. However, Healy continued her assault and ensured Australia finished with a score that was hard to chase down.

Australia won the first T20I against the visitors by 41 runs and then went on to clinch the series as they handed the visitors a nine-wicket loss on Monday. The two sides will now battle it out in a three-match ODI series that starts from Saturday at Brisbane.