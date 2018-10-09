Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Australia's day of redemption

One stupid idea, one poor decision and the proud history of more than 100 years came crashing down when Steve Smith and his men did the unthinkable and slanderous act of planning to cheat in a match earlier this year in South Africa.

The kind of backlash that they faced from the public back home and cricket fans all around the world was evident from their punishments. Many believed that the sentence was too harsh as ball tampering has been done earlier leading to small fines.

Whatever the opinion was from the people, Cricket Australia set the austere precedent that has to be followed World around now.

After all the drama and a gap of nearly 6 months, Australia is playing their first Test match against Pakistan in UAE. Pakistan elected to bat first on a 'Road' in Dubai after winning the toss. Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq provided a sparkling start and went on to score a double hundred partnership.

At stumps on Day 1, Pakistan were 255/3 and continued with the same momentum on Day 2. Harris Shoail reached his maiden Test ton, while Asad Shafiq departed after scoring 80. The hosts were all out for 482 in the last session, leaving Australia 13 overs to fight through stumps.

Playing spin will be a challenge for the Australian Batsmen.

Australia survived the tricky evening phase. But in the 13 overs that they were out there, there were more appeals than the rest of the day had when Pakistan was batting.

Day 3, Generally considered as the most important day in a Test match. Australia needs to bat deep, bat long, bat out of their skins in these conditions. If they can do so, then apart from putting themselves in a better position in this match, they will be in a better mental state.

The reputation that is damaged will take time to rebuild, but this can be a start towards it. If they can put up a good fight, it will earn them some respect and confidence for sure.