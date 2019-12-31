Australia's international cricket schedule for 2020

Australia will visit India to play an ODI series in January

The hosts of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Australia will be very excited for the next year because they will host the T20 extravaganza for the first time in the tournament's history. The Aussies will look to capture their first-ever T20 World title this year but they will also face some stiff competition from the other sides.

After completing their series against New Zealand, Australia will visit India to play 3 ODIs. They will then fly to South Africa in February before returning back home and completing the limited-overs series against New Zealand. The Australian stars will then feature in the IPL.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup at home, the former world champions will play against Bangladesh, Scotland, England, West Indies, and India. Also, Afghanistan will visit Australia to play a historic Test match Down Under. So, without further ado, let us have a look at Australia's complete international cricket schedule for 2020.

New Zealand tour of Australia, 2019-20

January 3rd-7th: Australia vs New Zealand, third Test, Sydney

Australia tour of India, 2020

January 14th: India vs Australia, first ODI, Mumbai

January 17th: India vs Australia, second ODI, Rajkot

January 19th: India vs Australia, third ODI, Bengaluru

Australia tour of South Africa, 2020

February 21st: South Africa vs Australia, first T20I, Johannesburg

February 23rd: South Africa vs Australia, second T20I, Port Elizabeth

February 26th: South Africa vs Australia, third T20I, Cape Town

February 29th: South Africa vs Australia, first ODI, Paarl

March 4th: South Africa vs Australia, first T20I, Bloemfontein

March 7th: South Africa vs Australia, third ODI, Potchefstroom

New Zealand tour of Australia, 2020

March 13th: Australia vs New Zealand, first ODI, Sydney

March 15th: Australia vs New Zealand, second ODI, Sydney

March 20th: Australia vs New Zealand, third ODI, Hobart

Australia tour of New Zealand, 2020

March 24th: New Zealand vs Australia, first T20I, Dunedin

March 27th: New Zealand vs Australia, second T20I, Auckland

March 29th: New Zealand vs Australia, third T20I, Christchurch

Australia tour of Scotland, 2020

June 29th: Scotland vs Australia, only T20I, Edinburgh

Australia tour of England, 2020

July 3rd: England vs Australia, first T20I, Chester-le-Street

July 5th: England vs Australia, second T20I, Manchester

July 7th: England vs Australia, third T20I, Leeds

July 11th: England vs Australia, first ODI, London

July 14th: England vs Australia, second ODI, Southampton

July 16th: England vs Australia, third ODI, Bristol

Australia tour of Bangladesh, 2020

After touring England and Scotland, the Aussies will visit Bangladesh to play 2 Tests and 3 T20Is. Although the exact dates for the matches have not been declared, it is expected that the series will take place between July-October.

West Indies tour of Australia, 2020

As a part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, West Indies will pay a visit to Australia in October and get accustomed to the conditions by playing 3 T20Is versus the hosts.

India tour of Australia, 2020

Just like the defending T20 world champions, the inaugural T20 World Cup winners, India will tour Australia to battle against the hosts in a three-match series and gear up for the mega event.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

October 24th: Australia vs Pakistan, 13th Match, Sydney

October 28th: Australia vs West Indies, 21st Match, Perth

October 31st: Australia vs Qualifier (TBC), 27th Match, Brisbane

November 3rd: Australia vs Qualifier (TBC), 33rd Match, Adelaide

November 6th: Australia vs New Zealand, 38th Match, Melbourne

Afghanistan tour of Australia, 2020

For the first time in cricket history, Afghanistan will kick off the Australian Test summer by playing a one-off Test match against the home side in November 2020.

India tour of Australia, 2020

India will face their toughest challenge in the ICC World Test Championship when they tour Australia to play 4 Tests next year. The two teams will also collide in a 3-match ODI series.