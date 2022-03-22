Australia's Usman Khawaja reaps rewards of historic tour against Pakistan

The ongoing Benaud-Qadir series between Pakistan and Australia was always going to be a special one for Australian batter Usman Khawaja.

Khawaja, who is of Pakistani descent, has kept close ties to his country of birth since moving to Australia as a child. His heroics have the potential to act as a major catalyst in reconnecting Pakistani crowds to international stars of the game, especially as cricket returns to once-inhabited grounds.

But it has also set the perfect scene for solidifying his return to Test cricket. His individual success in this series has elevated him into the top three for most runs scored by an Australian in a three-test series in Asia.

Scores of 97, 160, 44* and 91 have been commensurate with the dominance of the bat this series, but Khawaja's run tally of 392 sits atop the pile of run scorers so far. Imam ul-Haq is second, but has 103 fewer runs.

He has healthily added two scores to his list of half-centuries and one to his list centuries this series, the fruits of which have beared a series average of 130. The second Test was a special moment in world cricket when he notched up an emotional century, his second in Asia.

With the series locked at 0-0 after Day 1 of the third and final Test, Khawaja's innings ensured he would set up Australia for a solid chance at victory. The early losses of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne left the touring side at 8/2 in the morning session, but he steered the match back into Australia's favor on Day 1 and piled on 138 runs with Steve Smith.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz

36th Test fifty for Steve Smith



Australia - 136 for 2



#PAKvAUS 16th Test fifty for Usman Khawaja36th Test fifty for Steve SmithAustralia - 136 for 2 16th Test fifty for Usman Khawaja36th Test fifty for Steve SmithAustralia - 136 for 2#PAKvAUS https://t.co/emKSp3wgCZ

Khawaja's stellar 2022

The southpaw's re-injection into the side and reshuffle up the batting order was forced by an incredible comeback to Test cricket in the recently concluded Ashes series. He scored twin centuries in the Sydney Test, which immediately earmarked his inclusion on tour to Pakistan.

His average since the Sydney Test in Test cricket is now a tick under 108. His total Test run tally is well ahead of all oncomers in world cricket.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

137

101*

6

11

97

160

44*

91



647 runs at an average of 107.83 Usman Khawaja's 2022 in Test cricket:137101*119716044*91647 runs at an average of 107.83 #PAKvAUS Usman Khawaja's 2022 in Test cricket:137101*6119716044*91647 runs at an average of 107.83 #PAKvAUS https://t.co/NSJkDBLXpM

Wisden @WisdenCricket



#AUSvPAK Usman Khawaja is averaging more than 100 since his recall to the Test side. He's in some form. Usman Khawaja is averaging more than 100 since his recall to the Test side. He's in some form.#AUSvPAK https://t.co/o2Vu3REmTZ

Playing long innings was always going to be key in the hot, dry and flat conditions of Pakistan. Khawaja set himself up nicely pre-tour to succeed by tightening up his play outside the off stump.

In previous years, he may have tended to 'feel' for the ball, but nowadays, an adjusted compact and tight technique has ensured he is not flustered by Pakistan's bowling attack.

Veteran commentator Mike Haysman said he hadn't seen Khawaja rush in his batting technique at all while at the crease. A steady head, calm demeamour and measured technique have held him in good stead for a series-making contribution.

Edited by Diptanil Roy