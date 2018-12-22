×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia v India 2019: Three reasons why India might win the third Test 

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.24K   //    22 Dec 2018, 11:05 IST

Virat Kolhi and co. will be confident heading into the third test
Virat Kolhi and co. will be confident heading into the third test

India were widely tipped to endure a string of positive results prior to the tour of Australia. In the series opener at Adelaide, they did just that by taking it session by session, landing the ball in the right areas, and proving it with the bat against a top-notch pace attack.

After the 31-run victory, they traveled to Perth's brand-new Optus Stadium. However, Virat Kohli's troops were simply outclassed by a Nathon Lyon-inspired performance, coupled with two handy innings by Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja.

The result simply set up a stellar, evenly-poised series, that detours to the premier sporting venue of Australia - Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Although the Indians were made to taste defeat, they did play some quality cricket and apart from the final day, never looked beaten. The no. 1 Test side will now be boosted by the return of the lion-hearted Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why India are favorites to claim a 2-1 lead in the Test series.

#1 The return of Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya will offer a lot to the side
Hardik Pandya will offer a lot to the side

After serving his country for 11 Tests in a row across the globe, Hardik Pandya suffered from a back injury in September against the Three Lions. The Mumbai Indians star is expected to be back in contention for the third test. Many pundits, supporters, and experts alike also believe that he will go straight into the starting XI, in place of Hanuma Vihari.

The latter put in a good shift at times but clearly showed discomfort when on the front foot. Now that Pandya is back, on any given day, one would prefer a more experienced, proven and all-round professional.

First and foremost, he will beef up India's pace battery that already consists of world-class and diverse pacers in Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. His ability to extract bounce off the surface and break partnerships need no further mention.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old is to be plotted at number 6. With the fearless Rishabh Pant to follow at number 7, anyone who knows the gentleman's game would be able to sniff aggressive intent. Both of them are clean stroke-makers, powerful batsmen, and players who can take the game away from the opposition in a single session or period of play.

Brace yourself, Hardik Pandya is back.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya
Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
3 reasons why India will win Test series against Australia
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Australia might defeat India in the Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 2nd Test: What India's battling...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can beat Australia in the Test Series
RELATED STORY
3 players who might struggle in Australia and 3 who won't
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: 3 Takeaways from the first...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2nd Test – Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: 5 Reasons Why Bhuvneshwar...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 issues for India ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test: Stat Highlights
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us