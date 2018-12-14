×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Hosts end Day 1 of 2nd Test at 277 for 6

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
59   //    14 Dec 2018, 17:31 IST

Travis Head
Travis Head

The first day of the second Test match between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium, Perth ended with hosts Australia on 277 for 6.

After winning the toss, Australian captain Tim Paine decided to bat first. There was a great opening stand in the first session but India came back strongly in the second. The third session was possibly the most riveting, with an equal battle between bat and ball. 

India went with four quick bowlers as Umesh Yadav replaced Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari replaced Rohit Sharma. But tt was not a great start by the Indian pacers who did not bowl consistent line and lengths to Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris.

At the first drink break, the two openers had scored 47 runs together.

The Indian bowlers improved their line and length after that. They didn't give away too many scoring opportunities, and Australia went into lunch at 66 for 0.

After the lunch break, both openers continued their confident stroke play. Marcus Harris reached his maiden half century in Test cricket off 90 balls, while Finch reached his fifty at a strike rate close to 50.

Jasprit Bumrah got the big breakthrough by dismissing Finch for 50 runs. The two Australian openers had added 112 runs for the opening wicket.

The Indian bowlers then put pressure on Usman Khawaja, who was struggling big time against Bumrah. Umesh Yadav struck with some extra pace to dismiss Khawaja for 5 runs.

Hanuma Vihari then got the big wicket of the well-set Harris for 70. Australia went into tea at 145 for 3, and were suddenly looking under a lot of pressure.

Advertisement

India got the early breakthrough in the third session, as Peter Handscomb departed to a brilliant catch by Virat Kohli. Travis Head and Shaun Marsh then steadied the Australian innings with some smart stroke-play. Both of them took on the Indian bowlers, but without too much risk.

Head reached his half century off 70 balls, but Vihari struck soon after to dismiss Marsh for 45. Head and Marsh had added 84 runs for the 5th wicket.

Ishant Sharma then got into the act too, dismissing Head for 58.

Pat Cummins and Tim Paine have added so far 26 run for the 7th wicket, taking Australia to 277 for 6 at the close of play. They would be fairly happy with their current status, considering how lively the pitch is.

For India, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari took two wickets each, while Bumrah and Umesh took one each.

Brief scores: Australia 277 for 6 in 90 overs (Marcus Harris 70, Head 58, Aaron Finch 50, Ishant Sharma 2/35, Hanuma Vihari 2/53, Bumrah 1/41) 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Leisure Reading
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
Australia vs India Test series: 3 Most important batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things we learned from Day...
RELATED STORY
Australia v India, 2nd Test, Day 1: Twitter reacts as...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2: Fall of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 4
RELATED STORY
India in driver’s seat at end of day 4 
RELATED STORY
Report card from the first Australia-India Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 changes India could make...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 277/6 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us