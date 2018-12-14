Australia vs India 2018-19: Hosts end Day 1 of 2nd Test at 277 for 6

Travis Head

The first day of the second Test match between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium, Perth ended with hosts Australia on 277 for 6.

After winning the toss, Australian captain Tim Paine decided to bat first. There was a great opening stand in the first session but India came back strongly in the second. The third session was possibly the most riveting, with an equal battle between bat and ball.

India went with four quick bowlers as Umesh Yadav replaced Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari replaced Rohit Sharma. But tt was not a great start by the Indian pacers who did not bowl consistent line and lengths to Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris.

At the first drink break, the two openers had scored 47 runs together.

The Indian bowlers improved their line and length after that. They didn't give away too many scoring opportunities, and Australia went into lunch at 66 for 0.

After the lunch break, both openers continued their confident stroke play. Marcus Harris reached his maiden half century in Test cricket off 90 balls, while Finch reached his fifty at a strike rate close to 50.

Jasprit Bumrah got the big breakthrough by dismissing Finch for 50 runs. The two Australian openers had added 112 runs for the opening wicket.

The Indian bowlers then put pressure on Usman Khawaja, who was struggling big time against Bumrah. Umesh Yadav struck with some extra pace to dismiss Khawaja for 5 runs.

Hanuma Vihari then got the big wicket of the well-set Harris for 70. Australia went into tea at 145 for 3, and were suddenly looking under a lot of pressure.

India got the early breakthrough in the third session, as Peter Handscomb departed to a brilliant catch by Virat Kohli. Travis Head and Shaun Marsh then steadied the Australian innings with some smart stroke-play. Both of them took on the Indian bowlers, but without too much risk.

Head reached his half century off 70 balls, but Vihari struck soon after to dismiss Marsh for 45. Head and Marsh had added 84 runs for the 5th wicket.

Ishant Sharma then got into the act too, dismissing Head for 58.

Pat Cummins and Tim Paine have added so far 26 run for the 7th wicket, taking Australia to 277 for 6 at the close of play. They would be fairly happy with their current status, considering how lively the pitch is.

For India, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari took two wickets each, while Bumrah and Umesh took one each.

Brief scores: Australia 277 for 6 in 90 overs (Marcus Harris 70, Head 58, Aaron Finch 50, Ishant Sharma 2/35, Hanuma Vihari 2/53, Bumrah 1/41)

