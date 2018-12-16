×
Australia versus India 2nd Test 2018-19: Match hangs in the balance on Day 3 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
44   //    16 Dec 2018, 18:15 IST

Ishant Sharma dismissing Peter Handscomb
Ishant Sharma dismissing Peter Handscomb

The 3rd day of 2nd Test match between India and Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth saw some exciting action with Australia taking a 175 runs lead. Despite Kohli's 123, India were bowled out for 283 runs. The hosts Australia ended day 3 on 132 for 4.

Starting the 3rd day on 172 for 3, India got off to a poor start losing an early wicket of Rahane in the very first over of day. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari played with positive intent adding 50 runs for the 6th wicket. Captain Kohli reached his 25th Test century off 214 balls. Vihari was dismissed for 20 runs. Before the lunch break, Kohli was dismissed in a controversial manner for 123 runs and then Mohammad Shami followed. At lunch, India scored 252 for 7.

After the lunch break, Ishant Sharma could not contribute anything. Pant played some lovely strokes as Umesh Yadav gave him full support. Pant and Yadav added 25 runs for the 9th wicket. Pant tried to hit a big shot and was dismissed for 36.

Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed in same over. India were bowled out for 283 runs in the first innings. Aaron Finch got off to perfect start putting pressure on Indian bowlers before he was hit badly on the finger. Australia went into Tea break at 33 for 0.

After the tea break, Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja attacked the Indian bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah got big breakthrough dismissing Marcus Harris for 20. Mohammad Shami then dismissed Shaun Marsh for 5 runs.

It was a brilliant bowling spell by Indian fast bowlers who tested Australian batsmen. Ishant Sharma dismissed Peter Handscomb for 13 runs. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja added 35 runs for the 4th wicket. Mohammad Shami dismissed Head for 19 runs. Australia ended the 3rd day on 132 for 4 with Usman Khawaja at the crease on 41 and Paine.

Australia 326 in 108.3 overs ( Marcus Harris 70, Head 58, Aaron Finch 50, Ishant Sharma 4/41, Hanuma Vihari 2/53, Bumrah 2/53)and 132 for 4 in 48 overs ( Usman Khawaja 41*, Aaron Finch 25, Harris 20, Mohammad Shami 2/23, Jasprit Bumrah 1/25) lead India 283 in 105.5 overs ( Kohli 123, Rahane 51, Nathan Lyon 5/67 , Mitchell Starc 2/42) by 175 runs.  

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shaun Marsh Virat Kohli
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
Fetching more content...
