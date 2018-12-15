×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rahane and Kohli bring India back into the game on Day 2 in Perth

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
110   //    15 Dec 2018, 16:30 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

The second day of the second Test match being played at Optus Stadium, Perth ended with India in a decent position.

In the morning session, India bowled out Australia for 326. But the openers failed again and it was left to Captain Virat Kohli to lead by example.

Kohli, with initially Cheteshwar Pujara and later Ajinkya Rahane for company, made batting look easy. India ended Day 2 on 172 for 3.

Starting on the overnight score of 277 for 6, Pat Cummins and Tim Paine played with positive intent, adding 59 runs for 7th wicket. Umesh Yadav then got the breakthrough, dismissing Cummins for 19 runs.

In the next over Jasprit Bumrah struck too, picking the wicket of Australian captain Tim Paine for 38. Ishant Sharma then dismissed Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to bowl out Australia for 326 runs.

In reply, before the lunch interval, India lost the early wicket of Murali Vijay for 0. At lunch, the visitors were 6 for 1.

After the lunch break, Hazlewood got the wicket of KL Rahul which put India under pressure at 8 for 2. But Kohli looked in good touch right from word go, while Pujara continued his solid defensive play. The two took India to 70 for 2 at tea.

After the tea break, Starc got the big wicket of Pujara for 24. Pujara and Kohli had added 74 valuable runs for the third wicket.

Kohli looked assured with his defensive technique while Rahane played with positive intent, putting pressure on the Australian bowling lineup. Captain Kohli reached his 20th half century off 102 balls, while Rahane reached his half century off 92 balls. 

Rahane and Kohli have added so far 90 runs for 4th wicket. They will be looking bat as long as possible and get close to the Australian total when they come back on the field tomorrow.

Brief scores: India 172 for 3 in 69 overs (Kohli 82*, Rahane 51*, Mitchell Starc 2/42) trail Australia 326 in 108.3 overs (Marcus Harris 70, Travis Head 58, Aaron Finch 50, Ishant Sharma 4/41, Hanuma Vihari 2/53, Bumrah 2/53) by 154 runs. 


Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
