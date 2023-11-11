Australia vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The last double-header of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup will start with match number 43, which will see Australia take on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

After their two early losses against India and South Africa, Australia have been quite magnificent. They are currently on a six-game winning streak and will look to extend it to seven. The Pat Cummins-led side have already qualified for the knockouts and will lock horns against South Africa in the second semi-final in Kolkata.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, did themselves a huge favor by beating Sri Lanka in their previous game. With that win in Delhi, Bangladesh moved to the eighth spot on the table and are now likely to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Before the Australia vs Bangladesh match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

Australia vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, Saturday; 10:30 am IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Australia vs Bangladesh pitch report

A general view of the MCA Stadium Pune [Getty Images]

With an average first-innings total of 304 runs after 11 ODIs, there's no denying that Pune's MCA Stadium offers enough help to the batters.

However, under the floodlights, pacers are likely to get some movement with the new ball. The fact that six of the 11 ODIs played at the venue have been won by the sides batting first shows that the pitches here tend to get slower as the match progresses. Hence, batting first is an ideal option after winning the toss.

Australia vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

This will be the first day game at the venue in the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the weather is expected to be clear throughout the game.

With the stadium being an open one, there will be some breeze as well. The temperature is expected to hover around between 31 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Australia vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Australia Probable XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood/Sean Abbott.

Bangladesh Probable XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Australia will start as heavy favorites against Bangladesh. While the Aussies did almost take a whipping against Afghanistan, they managed to seal their semi-final berth on the back of a "once-in-a-lifetime" knock from Glenn Maxwell.

Although Maxwell is unlikely to feature on Saturday, Australia have enough arsenal in their ranks to beat Bangladesh.

The Men in Yellow would want to check a few boxes prior to their pivotal game against South Africa. Australia's middle order has been rather inconsistent, and their clash against Bangladesh will be a huge opportunity for the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Marcus Stoinis to add some runs under their belt.

While Bangladesh will be entering the game on the back of a resounding win over Sri Lanka, they will be without their talismanic skipper, Shakib Al Hasan.

Prediction: Australia to win against Bangladesh in today's World Cup match

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).